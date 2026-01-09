/What are SM-6 missiles? Inside the US Navy’s push to boost production capacity

Published: Jan 09, 2026, 17:36 IST | Updated: Jan 09, 2026, 17:36 IST
(Photograph: Raytheon)
A versatile missile in growing demand
The Standard Missile-6 (SM-6) has become a central component of the US Navy’s layered missile defence strategy. Designed to protect the US naval forces against a wide range of threats, the SM-6 combines multiple roles into a single weapon. In January 2026 the US Navy awarded Raytheon a nearly $29.2 million contract modification to expand production tooling and test equipment, enabling faster and higher-quality manufacture of the missile’s all-up round, the complete ready-to-fire configuration of guidance, propulsion, warhead and controls.
(Photograph: Raytheon)
Multi-mission capability explained
Unlike older single-purpose interceptors, the SM-6 performs three major warfare roles from the same design: anti-air warfare (AAW), anti-surface warfare (ASuW) and sea-based terminal ballistic missile defence (BMD). This ‘three-in-one’ flexibility means a single missile type can intercept aircrafts, cruise missiles, and incoming ballistic missiles in their final phase of flight.
(Photograph: Raytheon)
How the SM-6 works
The SM-6 builds on the legacy of earlier Standard Missiles by incorporating an active radar seeker derived from air-to-air missile technology. It uses the solid rocket booster and airframe from the SM-2 series, coupled with advanced guidance and radar homing systems. This allows it to engage targets over the horizon, outside the direct line of sight of the launching vessel.
(Photograph: Raytheon)
Expansion of production capacity
The recent $29.2-million contract modification awarded to Raytheon aims to increase production capacity for SM-6 missiles by equipping supplier facilities with special tooling and test equipment.
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)
Contracts
The work will be carried out in Arizona, Connecticut and Maryland, with completion expected by September 2028. This investment reflects rising demand from the US Navy and allied forces as regional threats and missile-saturated environments grow.
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)
Deployment and integration on naval ships
SM-6 missiles are deployed on a wide range of Aegis-equipped surface combatants, including destroyers and cruisers. Their integration into the naval fleet enhances both defensive and offensive reach at sea. Over recent years, foreign military sales programmes have seen interest from allies such as Japan and Germany, which are procuring SM-6 missiles for their own Aegis-equipped ships.
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)
Proven performance
Testing and operational demonstrations have confirmed the SM-6’s utility. In March 2024, during a Flight Test Aegis Weapon System exercise, the SM-6 successfully intercepted a medium-range ballistic missile at sea, underscoring its value in terminal missile defence.