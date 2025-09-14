/Was Tyler Robinson a Gay and was he dating a transgender? Here's what FBI has revealed about Charlie Kirk's shooter

After conservative activist Charlie Kirk’s shocking assassination, new details have surfaced about the accused shooter, Tyler Robinson. FBI officials confirmed Robinson was in a romantic relationship with a transgender partner, who is now cooperating with investigators.
FBI officials told Fox News Digital that Tyler Robinson, 22, was in a “romantic relationship” with a male transitioning to female. The two lived together in St. George, Utah, just four hours from Utah Valley University, where Kirk was killed.
Authorities confirmed that Robinson’s partner is not accused of any crime and has been “extremely cooperative.” According to FBI sources, the individual had no idea Robinson was allegedly planning to assassinate Kirk.
Investigators used messages exchanged between Robinson and his partner to narrow down his location. Those communications became a crucial lead in the FBI’s 33-hour manhunt that ended with Robinson’s capture.
Agents searched the apartment Robinson shared with his partner and seized computers and other digital devices. The evidence has been sent to FBI headquarters in Quantico for forensic analysis to look for planning details or ideological links.
Ironically, during his last debate, Kirk was asked about transgender mass shooters. He replied, “Too many.” Minutes later, he was allegedly shot by Robinson, raising further speculation about whether Robinson’s personal life played a role.
Robinson’s father recognized him in surveillance photos released by the FBI and urged his son to surrender. Before being turned in, Robinson allegedly told family members he would “rather kill himself than be arrested.”
Officials revealed that Robinson’s rifle contained ammunition casings inscribed with anti-fascist messaging. Utah Gov. Spencer Cox confirmed these details, calling it a disturbing sign of radicalization mixed with personal motives.
While FBI officials say every connection will be investigated, they stressed that Robinson’s partner is currently viewed as a cooperating witness rather than a suspect. “Every link will be followed,” an FBI spokesperson said.