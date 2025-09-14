LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Was Tyler Robinson a Gay and was he dating a transgender? Here's what FBI has revealed about Charlie Kirk's shooter

Was Tyler Robinson a Gay and was he dating a transgender? Here's what FBI has revealed about Charlie Kirk's shooter

Tarun Mishra
Edited By Tarun Mishra
Published: Sep 14, 2025, 02:42 IST | Updated: Sep 14, 2025, 02:42 IST

After conservative activist Charlie Kirk’s shocking assassination, new details have surfaced about the accused shooter, Tyler Robinson. FBI officials confirmed Robinson was in a romantic relationship with a transgender partner, who is now cooperating with investigators.

FBI Confirms Robinson’s Relationship
1 / 8
(Photograph: X)

FBI Confirms Robinson’s Relationship

FBI officials told Fox News Digital that Tyler Robinson, 22, was in a “romantic relationship” with a male transitioning to female. The two lived together in St. George, Utah, just four hours from Utah Valley University, where Kirk was killed.

Partner Fully Cooperating With Investigators
2 / 8
(Photograph: X)

Partner Fully Cooperating With Investigators

Authorities confirmed that Robinson’s partner is not accused of any crime and has been “extremely cooperative.” According to FBI sources, the individual had no idea Robinson was allegedly planning to assassinate Kirk.

Text Messages Led Investigators to Robinson
3 / 8
(Photograph: X)

Text Messages Led Investigators to Robinson

Investigators used messages exchanged between Robinson and his partner to narrow down his location. Those communications became a crucial lead in the FBI’s 33-hour manhunt that ended with Robinson’s capture.

Apartment Evidence Sent to Quantico
4 / 8
(Photograph: X)

Apartment Evidence Sent to Quantico

Agents searched the apartment Robinson shared with his partner and seized computers and other digital devices. The evidence has been sent to FBI headquarters in Quantico for forensic analysis to look for planning details or ideological links.

Context: Kirk’s Final Debate on Trans Issues
5 / 8
(Photograph: X)

Context: Kirk’s Final Debate on Trans Issues

Ironically, during his last debate, Kirk was asked about transgender mass shooters. He replied, “Too many.” Minutes later, he was allegedly shot by Robinson, raising further speculation about whether Robinson’s personal life played a role.

Robinson’s Father Ultimately Turned Him In
6 / 8
(Photograph: X)

Robinson’s Father Ultimately Turned Him In

Robinson’s father recognized him in surveillance photos released by the FBI and urged his son to surrender. Before being turned in, Robinson allegedly told family members he would “rather kill himself than be arrested.”

Rifle Cartridges Had Anti-Fascist Inscriptions
7 / 8
(Photograph: X)

Rifle Cartridges Had Anti-Fascist Inscriptions

Officials revealed that Robinson’s rifle contained ammunition casings inscribed with anti-fascist messaging. Utah Gov. Spencer Cox confirmed these details, calling it a disturbing sign of radicalization mixed with personal motives.

No Charges Yet for Robinson’s Partner
8 / 8
(Photograph: X)

No Charges Yet for Robinson’s Partner

While FBI officials say every connection will be investigated, they stressed that Robinson’s partner is currently viewed as a cooperating witness rather than a suspect. “Every link will be followed,” an FBI spokesperson said.

Trending Photo

Did Tyler Robinson killed Charlie Kirk for his 'Transgender' partner? Here's what FBI has to say
7

Did Tyler Robinson killed Charlie Kirk for his 'Transgender' partner? Here's what FBI has to say

Was Tyler Robinson a Gay and was he dating a transgender? Here's what FBI has revealed about Charlie Kirk's shooter
8

Was Tyler Robinson a Gay and was he dating a transgender? Here's what FBI has revealed about Charlie Kirk's shooter

Top 10 biggest warships in the world: From WWII’s Yamato to modern supercarriers
8

Top 10 biggest warships in the world: From WWII’s Yamato to modern supercarriers

From Vicky Donor to Dream Girl: Top 7 Ayushmann Khurrana's film to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime and other streaming platforms
8

From Vicky Donor to Dream Girl: Top 7 Ayushmann Khurrana's film to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime and other streaming platforms

Tyler Robinson: Charlie Kirk’s ‘shooter’ was living with transgender partner: Report
7

Tyler Robinson: Charlie Kirk’s ‘shooter’ was living with transgender partner: Report