Vijay Hazare Trophy: Bowlers with most wickets including a two-time World Cup winner

Siddarth Shukla, who played only three ODIs and as many T20Is for India, is on the top of list of bowlers with most wickets in Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT) - India's premier domestic 50-over tournament - with 155 scalps to his name.
Piyush Chawla, member of India's 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 ODI World Cup winning squads, is second on the list with 137 wickets in Vijay Hazare Trophy.
The all-rounder from Himachal Pradesh, Rishi Dhawan, is third on the list with 130 wickets in Vijay Hazare Trophy. For India, he has played only three ODIs and a lone T20I - all in 2016.
Rahul Shukla, a spinner from Jharkhand, is fourth on the list with 124 wickets in Vijay Hazare Trophy. He is the only bowler in top-five to have never played for India in any format.
Veteran Saurashtra bowler Jaydev Unadkat rounds up the top-five with 122 wickets in Vijay Hazare Trophy. For India, he has played four Tests, eight ODIs, and 10 T20Is, taking 3, 9, and 14 wickets, respectively.