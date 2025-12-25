LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Who has most wickets in Vijay Hazare Trophy? The list includes a two-time World Cup winner

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Bowlers with most wickets including a two-time World Cup winner

Prashant Talreja
Authored By Prashant Talreja
Published: Dec 25, 2025, 16:19 IST | Updated: Dec 25, 2025, 16:19 IST

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Siddarth Kaul (155), Piyush Chawla (137) - member of India's 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 ODI World Cup winning squads, Rishi Dhawan (130), Rahul Shukla (124), and Jaydev Unadkat (122) are the bowlers with most wickets in history of the tournament.

Siddarth Kaul - 155
1 / 5
(Photograph: BCCI)

Siddarth Kaul - 155

Siddarth Shukla, who played only three ODIs and as many T20Is for India, is on the top of list of bowlers with most wickets in Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT) - India's premier domestic 50-over tournament - with 155 scalps to his name.

Piyush Chawla - 137
2 / 5
(Photograph: BCCI)

Piyush Chawla - 137

Piyush Chawla, member of India's 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 ODI World Cup winning squads, is second on the list with 137 wickets in Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Rishi Dhawan - 130
3 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Rishi Dhawan - 130

The all-rounder from Himachal Pradesh, Rishi Dhawan, is third on the list with 130 wickets in Vijay Hazare Trophy. For India, he has played only three ODIs and a lone T20I - all in 2016.

Rahul Shukla -124
4 / 5
(Photograph: BCCI)

Rahul Shukla -124

Rahul Shukla, a spinner from Jharkhand, is fourth on the list with 124 wickets in Vijay Hazare Trophy. He is the only bowler in top-five to have never played for India in any format.

Jaydev Unadkat - 122
5 / 5
(Photograph: BCCI)

Jaydev Unadkat - 122

Veteran Saurashtra bowler Jaydev Unadkat rounds up the top-five with 122 wickets in Vijay Hazare Trophy. For India, he has played four Tests, eight ODIs, and 10 T20Is, taking 3, 9, and 14 wickets, respectively.

Trending Photo

‘8,164 kilograms of explosive’: These are the most powerful non-nuclear weapons ever built and their destructive impact
7

‘8,164 kilograms of explosive’: These are the most powerful non-nuclear weapons ever built and their destructive impact

Christmas 2025: This is how the world celebrated christmas
12

Christmas 2025: This is how the world celebrated christmas

The year of Taylor Swift: From engagement to 'The Life of a Showgirl' and beyond
6

The year of Taylor Swift: From engagement to 'The Life of a Showgirl' and beyond

‘Surprise Attack’: Stealth weapons that can strike without warning and why they are so dangerous
7

‘Surprise Attack’: Stealth weapons that can strike without warning and why they are so dangerous

Yearender 2025: 5 stunning hat-tricks in world cricket across formats, you won't believe who is at no.3
5

Yearender 2025: 5 stunning hat-tricks in world cricket across formats, you won't believe who is at no.3