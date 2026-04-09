/'My wife has right to skydive': JD Vance makes bizarre Usha Vance's reference to counter Ghalibaf's ceasefire violation claims

Dismissing Iran's concerns about early violations in the ceasefire, Vance said that "ceasefires are always messy." . "No ceasefire ever goes without a little bit of choppiness. What we have been very clear about is that we want to stop the bombing. We want our allies to stop the bombing, and we want the Iranians to do the same thing.

On the contentious issue of Lebanon, he said that US "never indicated" Lebanon would be included in deal, adding that it is a "reasonable misunderstanding" between the parties. Further, expressing surprise over Ghalibaf's remark, Vance said he found it "fascinating" and questioned Iranian Parliament Speaker's understanding of English language, saying, “because there are things that he said, frankly, that didn't make sense in the context of negotiations that we've had.”