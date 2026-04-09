/'My wife has right to skydive': JD Vance makes bizarre Usha Vance's reference to counter Ghalibaf's ceasefire violation claims

JD Vance used a personal analogy to dismiss Iran’s claim to uranium enrichment rights, stressing actions over words. Iran’s speaker Ghalibaf accused the US of violating ceasefire terms, citing Lebanon strikes and airspace breaches, highlighting tensions and mistrust in the fragile deal.
As contrasting version of the Iran-US ceasefire surfaced, US Vice President JD Vance spoke in length, while confirming that talks in Islamabad will continue as per schedule. His unique analogy using second lady Usha Vance to explain issues with the Iran war ceasefire has gone viral.
The vice president commented on Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf's statement in which he said that Iran has “right to enrichment.” The US VP said: “I thought to myself, you know what? My wife has the right to skydive, but she doesn’t jump out of an airplane because she and I have an agreement that she’s not going to do that because I don’t want my wife jumping out of an airplane.” In a lengthy rebuttal of Ghalibaf's claims, Vance countered his all three claims and said, “We don’t really concern ourselves with what they claim they have the right to do. We concern ourselves with what they actually do.” (FULL STATEMENT BY VANCE)
As Israel launched its biggest strike on Lebanon, Ghalibaf shared Iran's official position via a post on X. He accused the USof violating parts of its peace plan, which the speaker said Trump had called a “workable basis on which to negotiate.” He said that three parts of Iran’s 10-point ceasefire proposal have been violated, namely: Israel’s continued attacks on Lebanon, the entry of a drone into Iranian airspace, and the denial of the Islamic Republic’s right to enrich uranium. “The deep historical distrust we hold toward the United States stems from its repeated violations of all forms of commitments, a pattern that has regrettably been repeated once again,” Ghalibaf added. (READ FULL STATEMENT BY GHALIBAF)
Dismissing Iran's concerns about early violations in the ceasefire, Vance said that "ceasefires are always messy." . "No ceasefire ever goes without a little bit of choppiness. What we have been very clear about is that we want to stop the bombing. We want our allies to stop the bombing, and we want the Iranians to do the same thing.
On the contentious issue of Lebanon, he said that US "never indicated" Lebanon would be included in deal, adding that it is a "reasonable misunderstanding" between the parties. Further, expressing surprise over Ghalibaf's remark, Vance said he found it "fascinating" and questioned Iranian Parliament Speaker's understanding of English language, saying, “because there are things that he said, frankly, that didn't make sense in the context of negotiations that we've had.”
US and Iran announced a ceasefire on April 7 and agreed to halt hostilities for a period of two weeks. Iran agreed to reopen the Strait of Hormuz immediately, while the US agreed to discuss the 10 points plan by Tehran. Pakistan. Both the countries thanked Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif, establishing the country as the chief mediator. However, conflicting versions of the ceasefire emerged after Israel in its first statement said that Lebanon is not included. Iran said that it is, while Trump administration denied. Iran also said that it has right to enruch uranium, while Trump said “it will be taken care of.”
Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu, in his first reaction, backed the ceasefire decision but said Lebanon was not included in the deal. In a televised address, Netanyahu described the truce as a “milestone”, warning that the Israeli military has its "finger on the trigger" and is ready to resume fighting at any moment if necessary. The Israeli military hit more than 100 targets within just 10 minutes across Lebanon. Israel has warned of more strikes and have issued evacuation alert in areas near Southern Lebanon on Thursday (Apr 9)