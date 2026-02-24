/USS Gerald R Ford, US refuelers, cargo planes in Israel: Is US planning coordinated strike on Iran amid heightened tensions?

In what is seen as preparation of war, reports indicate that Iran’s IRGC have taken charge of Hezbollah and are briefing Hezbollah operatives across Lebanon. Trump is busy making largest buildup of American military forces in West Asia since 2003 invasion of Iraq. USS Abraham Lincoln is also stationed in Arabian Sea and US has been sending C‑17 Globemaster III military transport aircraft to West Asia, according to reports. Trump has insisted that the final call to strike Iran will solely be taken by him, after taking into consideration the advice of his special envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff post next round of nuclear talks on Thursday. Tehran has warned of regional war if it is struck