/USS Gerald R Ford, US refuelers, cargo planes in Israel: Is US planning coordinated strike on Iran amid heightened tensions?

USS Gerald R Ford heads towards Israel amid rising US-Iran tensions, though it hasn’t reached West Asia yet. Despite reported onboard issues, experts say it won’t impact Trump’s strike decision. US continues military buildup as Iran warns of wider regional war.
The USS Gerald R Ford, the world's largest aircraft carrier that is headed to West Asia, is expected to arrive off Israel’s coast and dock in Haifa. This comes after American Boeing KC-135 refuelers and C-17 Globemaster cargo planes were spotted at Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv. It is not clear if they were in Haifa as a part of stopover.
Additionally, at least two refuelers had arrived from Al Udeid base in Qatar. The last known location of USS Gerald R Ford was at Crete’s Souda Bay. The aircraft carrier was sighted on Feb 20 sailing in waters off Gibraltar near northern Africa. This proves that USS Gerald R Ford has still not reached West Asia
USS Gerald Ford was commissioned in 2017 at the cost of $13 billion. It was revealed that it had a vacuum-based sewage system adapted from cruise ships to conserve water. It is most expensive warship ever built.
The USS Gerald Ford is reportedly facing persistent sewage system failures due to narrow pipes and frequent clogs, impacting crew conditions. The problem has been ongoing since January when the warship was deployed in an operation to capture Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro.
The major question that has risen amid issues surfacing about USS Gerald R Ford is if Trump's decision to strike Iran is depending on its position. Analysts have pointed out that these issues regarding sewage and other things may hamper sailor's conditions, however, teams have insisted that it won't have any impact on Trump's decision to strike Iran. Moreover, some reports also stated that US might launch an attack on Iran from American bases in West Asia and not these warships. Some reports have stated that US and Israel may plan coordinated strike on Tehran
In what is seen as preparation of war, reports indicate that Iran’s IRGC have taken charge of Hezbollah and are briefing Hezbollah operatives across Lebanon. Trump is busy making largest buildup of American military forces in West Asia since 2003 invasion of Iraq. USS Abraham Lincoln is also stationed in Arabian Sea and US has been sending C‑17 Globemaster III military transport aircraft to West Asia, according to reports. Trump has insisted that the final call to strike Iran will solely be taken by him, after taking into consideration the advice of his special envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff post next round of nuclear talks on Thursday. Tehran has warned of regional war if it is struck