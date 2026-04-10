/USS Abraham Lincoln flight deck rules: Why missing these gear items can turn a routine shift into a fatal second

The flight deck of an aircraft carrier is widely regarded as one of the most dangerous working environments in the world. Onboard USS Abraham Lincoln, operating in a high-tempo deployment environment, the risks are constant and immediate. Personnel work amid jet blast, spinning rotors, intense noise and continuously moving aircraft, where a single lapse can have serious consequences. Safety does not rely on instinct but on strict discipline and adherence to established procedures. The requirement to wear six essential items of flight-deck gear is therefore not a formality, but a critical safeguard designed to prevent sudden and potentially fatal accidents.