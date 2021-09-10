US Open final: Teen sensations Emma Raducanu and Leylah Fernandez eye historic title

US Open final: Raducanu vs Fernandez

British 18-year-old Emma Raducanu on Thursday (September 9) became the first qualifier in history to make a Grand Slam final when she reached a fairytale US Open decider against another teenager, 19-year-old Canadian Leylah Fernandez.

Fernandez and Raducanu will clash in one of the most improbable US Open finals on Saturday (September 11), the teenagers' fearless tennis bringing them to the cusp of becoming the sport's newest major champion.

(Photograph:Reuters)