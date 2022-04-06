US joins hypersonic arms race in space: Is it a gamechanger?

US joins hypersonic race

Amid the Ukraine war, the US military said it has tested a new hypersonic missile. The US conducted an aircraft-launched hypersonic missile test. The missile maintained a speed of more than Mach 5, or five times the speed of sound.

Hypersonic missiles pose a potential threat to the global military balance. They can deliver nuclear weapons precisely on target at speeds too fast to intercept.

Weapons travelling at hypersonic speed allow attackers to overcome defence installations.

