US all set to strike Iran? Here's what report claims amid uncertainty over nuclear deal

Published: Feb 19, 2026, 21:14 IST

A report claims the US could be ready to strike Iran within days as fighter jets and carrier groups, including USS Gerald R. Ford, move into position, though no final decision is confirmed.

(Photograph: AFP)

As the diplomatic tensions between the US and Iran seem to be escalating, a fresh report, citing defence officials, said that America could launch a strike on Iran this Saturday.

(Photograph: AFP)

A report by The Telegraph said officials briefed President Donald Trump that a buildup of fighter jets, refuelling aircraft and naval forces would reach the necessary level for strikes within days.

(Photograph: AFP)

It was also reported that the second carrier strike group led by the USS Gerald R. Ford was expected to reach the eastern Mediterranean soon, joining forces already in the region, including the USS Abraham Lincoln in the Arabian Sea.

(Photograph: AFP)

The report added that the American president has not yet decided whether to order a strike.

