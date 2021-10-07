Umran Malik to Anrich Nortje: Top 5 fastest bowlers in IPL 2021 so far

Chris Jordan who plays for Punjab Kings has bowled the fifth-fastest ball in IPL 2021. He has played four matches this season and has taken four wickets so far. The balls bowled by Jordan are 148.47 kmph, 146.89 kmph, and 145.96 kmph.
4. Kagiso Rabada- 148.73kmph
The South African bowler known for his yorkers plays for Delhi Capitals in the IPL. He has taken 13 wickets in 12 matches so far. Rabada has clocked 148.73 kmph - his fastest delivery this season.
3. Anrich Nortje- 151.71kmph
In five matches Anrich Nortje has played for Delhi Capitals, he has taken seven wickets.
Nortje has been consistently bowling fast and has clocked 151.71 kmph, which is his highest speed this season.
2. Lockie Ferguson- 152.75 kmph
Kolkata Knight Riders pacer Lockie Ferguson has taken seven wickets in five matches played.
35 of the fastest bowls in Top 150 have been bowled by Lockie Ferguson with lowest in the list being 145.75 kmph and the highest being 152.75 kmph.
1. Umran Malik- 152.95 kmph
Umran Malik was named as a replacement for T Natarajan after the latter was ruled out due to COVID-19 from the ongoing Indian Premier League 2021.
However, he has impressed everyone with his pace and has taken a wicket in the two games he has played. Of 150 fastest balls bowled this season, Umran Malik has bowled 19 of them with his slowest in the list being 145.76 kmph and the fastest being 152.95 kmph.