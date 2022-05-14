UAE crown prince leads the funeral of Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan
Updated: May 14, 2022, 05:32 PM(IST)
Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President and Ruler of the United Arab Emirates, passed at the age of 73 on Friday. On Saturday, crown prince UAE Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan led the funeral.
The UAE’s Ministry of presidential Affairs announced a 40-day period of mourning and three-day halt of activity in all ministries and the business sector as well, with flags flying at half-staff.
(Photograph:AFP)
Mourners to pay their last tribute
Khalifa’s remains was brought by military escort to the first mosque in Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed and handed over to mourners.
The mourners gathered at the graveyard as the crown prince shovelled earth into grave of his half-brother with his hands.
Emirati men were dressed in traditional attire attended solemn funeral prayers in Abu Dhabi’s massive white marble in the grand mosque, where the imam’s speech over the speakers was filled with sorrow.
(Photograph:AFP)
No sports and entertainment events
The country has halted all sporting and entertainment events.
(Photograph:AFP)
Crown Prince led the funeral
On Friday (May 13), then crown prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan presided over the funeral of the former UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, reported by Associated Press television News.
The prince led a service inside the mosque before continuing at the burial site.
The UAE's long-time de facto ruler Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the crown prince, was elected as president on Saturday (May 14), official media said, a day after the death of former leader Sheikh Khalifa, AFP reported.
(Photograph:AFP)
Tribute from abroad
Condolences poured from around the world, US President Joe Biden called Khalifa “a true partners and friend of the States.”
The Indian Prime Minster Narendra Modi condoles the death and said that the leader was a superb statesman and visionary leader under whom India-UAE relations grew.
Oman, Lebanon and Kuwait have declared three days of mourning.