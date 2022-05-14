UAE crown prince leads the funeral of Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan

Mourners to pay their last tribute

Khalifa’s remains was brought by military escort to the first mosque in Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed and handed over to mourners.

The mourners gathered at the graveyard as the crown prince shovelled earth into grave of his half-brother with his hands.

Emirati men were dressed in traditional attire attended solemn funeral prayers in Abu Dhabi’s massive white marble in the grand mosque, where the imam’s speech over the speakers was filled with sorrow.



(Photograph:AFP)