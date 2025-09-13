LOGIN
Tyler Robinson was raised 'Mormon'! What it means and why he killed Charlie Kirk

Tarun Mishra
Edited By Tarun Mishra
Published: Sep 13, 2025, 19:26 IST | Updated: Sep 13, 2025, 19:26 IST

The shocking assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk has raised urgent questions about his accused killer, Tyler Robinson, a 22-year-old from Utah. Raised in a Mormon family, Robinson’s background, motives, and capture paint a complex picture of the man now behind bars.

The Arrest and Capture
1 / 7
(Photograph: X)

The Arrest and Capture

Robinson was caught after his father recognised him in police photos. He resisted surrender, even hinting at suicide, before a family friend tipped off authorities, leading to his arrest.

Raised in a Mormon Household
2 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Raised in a Mormon Household

Neighbors described Robinson’s family as devoted members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. They were considered upright and conservative, making the events even more shocking to their community.

A Quiet Life in Washington, Utah
3 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

A Quiet Life in Washington, Utah

Robinson lived with his parents in Washington, a small, conservative town. Locals were stunned that someone from their religious, tight-knit community could commit such a violent act.

His Education and Career Path
4 / 7
(Photograph: FBI)

His Education and Career Path

Robinson briefly studied at Utah State University before dropping out. He later enrolled in an electrical apprenticeship at Dixie Technical College. He had no prior criminal record and was an unaffiliated voter.

Growing Political Frustration
5 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Growing Political Frustration

Family members recalled Robinson criticizing Charlie Kirk as “full of hate and spreading hate.” His arrest affidavit revealed he had become more political in recent months, suggesting a motive rooted in ideology.

Online Activity and Discord Account
6 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Online Activity and Discord Account

Robinson had a Discord account, but the platform confirmed no evidence of extremist plotting. Instead, his roommate’s leaked chats described Robinson’s farewell notes after the shooting.

What Comes Next in Court
7 / 7
(Photograph: Utah Gov office)

What Comes Next in Court

Robinson remains jailed without bail and will face formal charges soon. Prosecutors may consider the death penalty. Meanwhile, Kirk’s widow Erika has vowed to carry forward her late husband’s legacy through Turning Point USA.

7

