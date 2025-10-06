/Tyler Robinson to escape death penalty? Massive flaw highlighted in Charlie Kirk's shooting case

Text messages exchanged between Robinson and his roommate Lance Twiggs could be pivotal. Lazaro explained that cellphone records might provide location data and timing details, which could either support or weaken the prosecution’s version of events.
Robinson, 22, was arrested after Kirk was fatally shot during an event at Utah Valley University. Attorney Skye Lazaro of Salt Lake City’s Ray Quinney & Nebeker firm raised concerns over the timing of Robinson’s alleged encounter with a police officer at the perimeter of the crime scene. Officials say Robinson returned hours after the shooting and “made contact” with law enforcement, but the precise location and circumstances remain unclear.
After leaving the scene, Robinson reportedly fled 250 miles south to St. George, evading authorities for two days. Lazaro noted that inconsistencies or missing details in this timeline could be leveraged by the defense to challenge the prosecution’s narrative.
Lazaro highlighted the importance of police bodycam footage during Robinson’s encounter with the officer. If the footage wasn’t recorded or is incomplete, the defence could argue that critical evidence is missing or unreliable, weakening the case.
Experts say Robinson’s legal team may hire forensic specialists to meticulously piece together his actions before and after the shooting. Lazaro emphasised that a detailed timeline could expose inconsistencies in the prosecution’s account, which is built on what she calls “the greatest hits” of probable cause affidavits.
Despite widespread discussion online about the case, Lazaro cautioned that social media claims are unlikely to influence court proceedings. The defense will focus on verifiable evidence rather than online speculation.
Given these uncertainties, Robinson could have a strong argument against the death penalty if the case exposes significant procedural or evidentiary flaws. Lazaro noted that while some aspects of the case appear damaging, careful legal strategy could reduce Robinson’s risk of receiving the harshest sentence.
While Tyler Robinson remains accused of a high-profile murder, experts suggest that gaps in the timeline, potential missing evidence, and careful forensic reconstruction could significantly affect the outcome of the trial.