/Tyler Robinson’s early years and his upbringing

Tyler Robinson lived a quiet life in Utah before shooting activist Charlie Kirk. He was close to family and studying electrical work. His violent act shocked his community. Know more below.
Tyler Robinson, accused of killing activist Charlie Kirk, grew up in a close-knit community in Washington, Utah. Neighbours say he was a quiet boy who attended the local church and school without trouble.
He was close to his parents and two younger brothers. The family enjoyed camping and hunting. His mother worked as a social worker, and his father ran a kitchen countertop business
Though active in church as a child, Robinson attended less as he grew older. He graduated from Pine View High School in 2021 and was seen as a bright and hardworking student by classmates
Robinson earned a scholarship to Utah State University but left after one semester. He later joined Dixie Technical College as an electrical apprentice, where he was a third-year student.
Social media posts by his family showed moments from his childhood like family trips and school milestones. Some photos showed family members with guns, typical in Utah’s gun culture
After the shooting, Robinson’s father played a major role. When Tyler threatened to take his own life, the family and their pastor helped convince him to surrender peacefully to police
Despite a quiet life and no criminal record, Robinson became more political recently and expressed dislike for Charlie Kirk. His sudden turn to violence shocked those who knew him well.