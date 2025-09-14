LOGIN
Tyler Robinson’s childhood: What neighbours are saying now

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Sep 14, 2025, 23:27 IST | Updated: Sep 14, 2025, 23:27 IST

Neighbours described Tyler Robinson as quiet, smart, and respectful during childhood. His family was active in church and community. His violent act shocked those who knew him. Know more below.

Tyler Robinson grew up in Washington City, Utah, a small town known for its close community. Neighbours describe him as quiet and smart, but his shooting shocked many.

One neighbour said Tyler was "smart, quiet, and never caused problems." She recalled him as having a mellow personality and keeping to himself.

Some neighbours knew the Robinson family well. They said the family was active in their local church and respected. Tyler often went on camping and hunting trips with his parents.

Classmates remembered Tyler as shy and a little goofy. He was not a loner, but did not open up often. He enjoyed gaming and spending time with friends during school lunch breaks.

Tyler’s political views changed over time. A classmate said his family was once strongly conservative and supported Trump, but Tyler’s recent views appeared to shift.

Neighbours found it hard to believe Tyler could kill someone. They expressed sympathy for his family and wondered what changed in his mind.

The quiet boy known to neighbours became national news after the shooting. His childhood leaves many questions about how someone with a normal upbringing turned towards violence.

