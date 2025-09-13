/'I told him that...': Charlie Kirk was warned he would be '100% killed,' was in 'grave danger'

Donald Trump's ally Charlie Kirk was warned before his shooting that he would be "100 per cent killed". Kris Herzog, owner of The Bodyguard Group of Beverly Hills, who used to work with Kirk had warned him.
'I told him that...': Charlie Kirk was warned he would be '100% killed' and was in 'grave danger'
He said his team believed Kirk’s security was “not even close" to what it should have been.
“Everyone in my group felt that his security was not even close to what it should be and he was in grave danger of being shot and killed at one of his upcoming events," Herzog told The Mirror.
“I told him that a sniper would probably go for a headshot, which means it was of critical importance to have the ballistic glass," Herzog explained.