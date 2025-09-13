LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /'I told him that...': Charlie Kirk was warned he would be '100% killed,' was in 'grave danger'

'I told him that...': Charlie Kirk was warned he would be '100% killed,' was in 'grave danger'

Gulshan Parveen
Edited By Gulshan Parveen
Published: Sep 13, 2025, 18:40 IST | Updated: Sep 13, 2025, 18:44 IST

Donald Trump's ally Charlie Kirk was warned before his shooting that he would be "100 per cent killed".  Kris Herzog, owner of The Bodyguard Group of Beverly Hills, who used to work with Kirk had warned him.

Charlie Kirk assassination
1 / 6
(Photograph: AFP)

Charlie Kirk assassination

'I told him that...': Charlie Kirk was warned he would be '100% killed' and was in 'grave danger'

Charlie Kirk assassination
2 / 6
(Photograph: AFP)

Charlie Kirk assassination

Donald Trump's ally Charlie Kirk was warned before his shooting that he would be "100 per cent killed".

Charlie Kirk assassination
3 / 6
(Photograph: AFP)

Charlie Kirk assassination

Kris Herzog, owner of The Bodyguard Group of Beverly Hills, who used to work with Kirk, had warned him.

Charlie Kirk assassination
4 / 6
(Photograph: AFP)

Charlie Kirk assassination

He said his team believed Kirk’s security was “not even close" to what it should have been.

Charlie Kirk assassination
5 / 6
(Photograph: AFP)

Charlie Kirk assassination

“Everyone in my group felt that his security was not even close to what it should be and he was in grave danger of being shot and killed at one of his upcoming events," Herzog told The Mirror.

Charlie Kirk assassination
6 / 6
(Photograph: AFP)

Charlie Kirk assassination

“I told him that a sniper would probably go for a headshot, which means it was of critical importance to have the ballistic glass," Herzog explained.

Trending Photo

'More deadlier than ever': US unleashes B-21 Raider on its second flight with upgrades to replace B-2 Bomber
7

'More deadlier than ever': US unleashes B-21 Raider on its second flight with upgrades to replace B-2 Bomber

Covering from Konkan Railway to The Glacier Express: Top 7 most beautiful train journeys in the world you must take
8

Covering from Konkan Railway to The Glacier Express: Top 7 most beautiful train journeys in the world you must take

WrestleMania 43: From Stone Cold to The Rock, top 5 WWE legends who could return in Saudi Arabia
5

WrestleMania 43: From Stone Cold to The Rock, top 5 WWE legends who could return in Saudi Arabia

'Antifa, ISIS cells or Neo-Nazi': 5 US terrorist outfits that could have driven Tyler Robinson to murder Charlie Kirk
6

'Antifa, ISIS cells or Neo-Nazi': 5 US terrorist outfits that could have driven Tyler Robinson to murder Charlie Kirk

Tyler Robinson was raised 'Mormon'! What it means and why he killed Charlie Kirk
7

Tyler Robinson was raised 'Mormon'! What it means and why he killed Charlie Kirk