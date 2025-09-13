LOGIN
Tyler Robinson: Charlie Kirk’s ‘shooter’ was living with transgender partner: Report

Gulshan Parveen
Edited By Gulshan Parveen
Published: Sep 13, 2025, 22:15 IST | Updated: Sep 13, 2025, 22:34 IST

Tyler Robinson, the 22-year-old alleged assassinator of Charlie Kirk, was allegedly living with a transgender partner, the New York Post reported. 

Tyler Robinson

Tyler Robinson

Tyler Robinson

His "partner" was in the process of transitioning from a male to a female, a law enforcement source confirmed, to the NYP.

Tyler Robinson

Robinson's alleged partner, who has yet to be identified by the authorities, is now fully cooperating with the FBI on its investigation of the fatal shooting.

Tyler Robinson

Text messages and other communications that the transgender individual traded with Robinson, 22, helped the feds nab the accused assassin, Fox News reported.

Tyler Robinson

Tyler Robinson, the 22-year-old suspect in Charlie Kirk's assassination, threatened suicide when his father confronted him.


Tyler Robinson

His father identified him from the photos of the suspect released by the authorities.


