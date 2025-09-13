Tyler Robinson, the 22-year-old alleged assassinator of Charlie Kirk, was allegedly living with a transgender partner, the New York Post reported.
Tyler Robinson: Charlie Kirk’s ‘shooter’ was living with transgender partner: Report
His "partner" was in the process of transitioning from a male to a female, a law enforcement source confirmed, to the NYP.
Robinson's alleged partner, who has yet to be identified by the authorities, is now fully cooperating with the FBI on its investigation of the fatal shooting.
Text messages and other communications that the transgender individual traded with Robinson, 22, helped the feds nab the accused assassin, Fox News reported.
Tyler Robinson, the 22-year-old suspect in Charlie Kirk's assassination, threatened suicide when his father confronted him.
His father identified him from the photos of the suspect released by the authorities.