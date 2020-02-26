Trump India visit: From Ivanka's anarkali to Melania's sash, pick your favourite look
Here are some of the Trump girls' major fashion goals as they repeated outfits and added a touch of India to their attire:
Melania Trump at the Taj Mahal
US First Lady Melania Trump added an Indian touch to her visit to the Taj Mahal as she wore a white jumpsuit from Herve Pierre collection with a brocade sash made from vintage green silk with gold metallic thread.
(Photograph:AFP)
Carolina Herrera dress
For day two, Melania Trump chose a Carolina Herrera crisp cotton white shirt dress, with embroidered flowers and paired it with a red belt and white stilettoes.
(Photograph:AFP)
Rashtrapati Bhavan dinner
Melania Trump looked elegant in a Carolina Herrera's loosely-fitted bubblegum pink gown with a knee-high slit, which she paired with gold jhumkas and pink juttis.
(Photograph:AFP)
Banquet dinner
Donald Trump along with his wife Melania attended the banquet dinner hosted by President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.
(Photograph:AFP)
Ivanka's floral dress
Ivanka Trump landed in Ahmedabad wearing a Proenza Schouler sky blue and red floral printed midi dress. This was not the first time when she opted for the dress as she was earlier spotted in it in Argentina in 2019.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Ivanka at Rashtrapati Bhavan
Ivanka Trump for her day 2 in India chose a simple yet stylish white sherwani and pants by Indian designer Anita Dongre.
(Photograph:AFP)
Rohit Bal anarkali suit
Ivanka then changed into a full-length anarkali suit from Indian designer Rohit Bal for her final appearance in India before flying back to the US. The anarkali was a floral ensemble that featured a bandhgala-style collar, and flowers on the length.