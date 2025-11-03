/Trump claims Russia, China conducting nuclear tests; check how many nations lead in explosions

US President Donald Trump said China and Russia have conducted secret underground nuclear weapons tests. Additionally, North Korea and Pakistan, which possess nuclear weapons, have also been testing. Let's find out which other countries have conducted nuclear tests till now.
The United States conducted 1,030 nuclear tests between 1945 and 1992, beginning with the Trinity test in New Mexico. It was the first nation to develop and use nuclear weapons. The US signed the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT) in 1996 but has not yet ratified it.
The Soviet Union carried out 715 nuclear tests from 1949 to 1990, starting with its first atomic bomb, RDS-1. Its extensive testing programme established it as a global nuclear power. Russia, as the USSR’s successor, ratified the CTBT in 2000, reaffirming its commitment to non-proliferation and disarmament efforts.
France conducted 210 nuclear tests between 1960 and 1996, beginning in the Sahara and later moving to the South Pacific. These tests were vital in building its independent nuclear deterrent. France ended testing in 1996 and ratified the CTBT in 1998, supporting the global ban on nuclear explosions.
The United Kingdom performed 45 nuclear tests from 1952 to 1991, starting with Operation Hurricane in Australia. It relied heavily on cooperation with the United States for its weapons programme. The UK ceased testing after 1991 and ratified the CTBT in 1998, aligning with international non-proliferation goals.
China carried out 45 nuclear tests between 1964 and 1996, starting with its first detonation at Lop Nur. It became the fifth recognised nuclear power. The country signed the CTBT in 1996 but has not yet ratified it, maintaining a cautious approach to international disarmament commitments.
North Korea has conducted six nuclear tests since 2006, with the latest in 2017, demonstrating increasing weapon sophistication. The tests have drawn global condemnation and severe sanctions. Pyongyang is not a signatory to the CTBT and continues to pursue nuclear capabilities despite international denuclearisation efforts.
India carried out three nuclear tests—one in 1974 and two in 1998, at Pokhran. Declaring itself a nuclear-weapon state, India cited national security concerns. It is not a signatory to the CTBT, arguing that the treaty is discriminatory and undermines its strategic autonomy.
Pakistan conducted two nuclear tests in 1998, shortly after India’s tests, marking its entry into the nuclear club. The tests established its deterrence capability in South Asia. Pakistan has not signed the CTBT, maintaining that it will do so only after India takes similar steps.