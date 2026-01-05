/Travis Scott to Timothée Chalamet: A look at Kylie Jenner’s most talked-about romances

Kylie Jenner's dating life came to the spotlight in 2011, when she was linked with Australian singer Cody Simpson. The duo was often spotted together at the time, but neither confirmed the relationship. Years later, Simpson briefly discussed their short-lived teenage romance that didn't work out. In 2013, fans also speculated a romance between Kylie and Jaden Smith. Both spoke warmly about each other but never labelled their relationship. A brief rumour also rose that she is dating rapper Lil’ Twist, but it never appeared to be serious.

