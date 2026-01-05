/Travis Scott to Timothée Chalamet: A look at Kylie Jenner’s most talked-about romances

Timothée Chalamet, while accepting his first Critics Choice Award, thanked Kylie Jenner for her support. He acknowledged her in the audience, calling the business mogul his partner of three years. Here are the celebrities she has been linked to over the years.
Kylie Jenner has recently been making headlines after her boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet, publicly thanked her while accepting his first Critics Choice Award. He won the Best Actor for Marty Supreme and acknowledged Jenner, who was sitting in the audience, for her support. Founder of Kylie Cosmetics, Jenner has always drawn attention to her high-profile romances over the years. Let's take a look at her dating timeline from Jenner's teenage years to motherhood.
Kylie Jenner's dating life came to the spotlight in 2011, when she was linked with Australian singer Cody Simpson. The duo was often spotted together at the time, but neither confirmed the relationship. Years later, Simpson briefly discussed their short-lived teenage romance that didn't work out. In 2013, fans also speculated a romance between Kylie and Jaden Smith. Both spoke warmly about each other but never labelled their relationship. A brief rumour also rose that she is dating rapper Lil’ Twist, but it never appeared to be serious.
Jenner's first long-term relationship was with rapper Tyga, which came to public attention in 2015. The duo first met in 2011, but they reportedly began dating shortly after she turned 18. Marked by lavish gifts and public appearances, their on-again, off-again relationship lasted nearly two years and eventually ended in April 2017.
After breaking up with Tyga, Kylie Jenner began dating rapper Travis Scott in 2017. The relationship soon grew stronger, and they welcomed their daughter Stormi Webster in February 2018. The two were together on and off for several years, and in 2022, they became parents again with the birth of their son, Aire. The pair ultimately parted ways in 2023 and has since focused on co-parenting.
Kylie was reportedly linked to rapper Drake in 2019 after her split from Travis Scott. Though the rumours continued only for a brief moment, they were described as longtime friends who were spending time together. Later, several reports claimed that the relationship between Drake and the business mogul never became serious.
Currently, Jenner is dating actor Timothée Chalamet, and the rumours about their relationship began in 2023. As per reports, initially, it was said to be casual between them, but over time, their bond grew more serious. They have been spotted together several times, including at concerts, fashion events, and award shows.