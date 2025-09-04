/Trapped in the observable universe: Is the cosmos truly without end?

If the universe is infinite, then every possible configuration of matter is realised somewhere. That would mean, far beyond our reach, there could be countless versions of ourselves and our world, repeated endlessly across space. Alternatively, the universe could be finite but curved in higher dimensions, like the surface of a sphere. In such a model, space loops back on itself, so travelling in one direction long enough could, in principle, bring you back to where you began. In that case, the idea of an “outside” becomes meaningless.

