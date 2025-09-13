/Global Firepower Rankings: Top 10 countries with most armoured vehicles in 2025

According to rankings by Global Firepower, discover the top 10 countries with the largest numbers of armoured vehicles in their fleet, including AFVs and APCs, MRAPs, MBTs or Main Battle Tanks from highest to lowest.
The United States has the largest number of Armoured Fighting Vehicles (AFVs), with 391,963 Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs), like thousands of Stryker, Bradley, and Mine Resistant and Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicles and 4640 MBTs such as M1 Abrams.
India has 148,594 APCs and 4201 tanks led by the Russian-made T-72 and T-90 MBTs. There are indigenous tanks like Arjun and BMP-2 Infantry fighting vehicles for mechanised support.
China is in close 3rd place with 44,017 APCs and 6,800 tanks. Its fleet consists of Type-96 and Type-99 MBTs, and modern ZBD-04 IFVs.
Russia has 137,277 armoured vehicles with 131,527 APCs and 5,750 tanks, primarily T-72, T-80 and T-90 models. It boasts BMP-3, IFVs, and modern BTR series APCs, forming a strong fleet for its land forces.
France operates 110,932 APCs and 215 tanks, centred on Leclerc MBTs, VBCI IFVs, and wheeled VAB APCs, emphasising mobility, modularity, and rapid deployment across European and overseas missions.
Germany has a formidable land force with 99.4 per cent of its armoured vehicles being APCs like Fuchs and Boxer, as well as IFVs like Puma and Marder. Once famous for the Blitzkrieg, the German forces now have 296 tanks, with Leopard 2 MBTs at their core.
Italy boasts 73,480 APCs and 200 Ariete MBTs. These were widely deployed during the NATO forces' operation in Iraq in 2003-04.
Iran maintains 67,538 armoured vehicles with 65,825 APCs and 1,713 tanks. The tanks are mostly Soviet-made, like the T-72; there are also indigenous tanks like the Zulfikar. The APCs are mostly locally made.
Tukey fields 61,173 APCs and 2,238 tanks, including Leopard 2A4 and M60 MBTs, supported by indigenous ACV-15 IFVs, Otokar APCs, and Altay tanks entering service gradually. The APCs were in operational and widely used during the military intervention in the Syrian civil war.
Greece holds 61,888 APCs and 1,344 tanks, mainly Leopard 2 and Leopard 1 variants, alongside BMP-1 IFVs and Leonidas APCs, forming one of NATO’s strongest Balkan land forces.