/Top 7 tourist destinations in India to visit in winter

People can see snow-capped Himalayan peaks like Kanchenjunga, enjoy foggy, serene landscapes of tea gardens, and experience a pleasant, dry off-season with no risk of landslides. Winter offers cold but invigorating weather, clear skies for mountain views, and opportunities for winter activities like ice skating. Its top specialities are its world-renowned Darjeeling tea, known for its unique "muscatel" flavour and antioxidant properties, and its stunning natural beauty, including the Himalayan views and vast tea plantations.