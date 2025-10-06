/Top 7 tourist destinations in India to visit in winter

The winter season in India brings festive charm and chilly winds, turning the country into a winter wonderland with snow-capped peaks, tranquil valleys, and cultural gems, offering unforgettable experiences for every kind of traveller. Let's have a look at the top 7 beautiful spots to visit.
Famed as India’s skiing capital, Auli offers stunning views of Nanda Devi and other Himalayan peaks. Its snow-covered slopes and cable car ride make it a must-visit for adventure seekers in winter.
Winter is the best season to visit Goa, thanks to pleasant weather, beach parties, and Christmas–New Year celebrations. The state’s Portuguese heritage, water sports, and vibrant nightlife make it a winter hotspot for both Indian and international tourists.
Visiting Nainital provides a beautiful winter wonderland experience, featuring snow-capped peaks, a freezing Naini Lake, and breathtaking Himalayan views from places like Snow View Point and Tiffin Top. Winter is also ideal for activities like trekking in the snow, romantic boat rides, and exploring the local food and sights, including the Naina Devi Temple and the High Altitude Zoo.
People can see snow-capped Himalayan peaks like Kanchenjunga, enjoy foggy, serene landscapes of tea gardens, and experience a pleasant, dry off-season with no risk of landslides. Winter offers cold but invigorating weather, clear skies for mountain views, and opportunities for winter activities like ice skating. Its top specialities are its world-renowned Darjeeling tea, known for its unique "muscatel" flavour and antioxidant properties, and its stunning natural beauty, including the Himalayan views and vast tea plantations.
Manali is another winter wonderland, offering snow activities at Solang Valley and Rohtang Pass. With hot springs, vibrant cafes, and mountain views, it attracts both backpackers and honeymooners.
The capital of Himachal Pradesh, Shimla, becomes magical in winter with snowfall and pine-covered hills. The Mall Road, Ridge, and nearby Kufri are popular attractions. It’s perfect for families and couples seeking a cosy hill-station experience.
Known as the “Meadow of Flowers,” Gulmarg turns into a snow paradise in winter. It’s famous for skiing, snowboarding, and the world’s highest Gondola ride. Adventure lovers flock here for winter sports, while honeymooners enjoy its serene beauty.