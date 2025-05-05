Top 7 Most Famous Currencies

United States Dollar (USD)
The USD is undoubtedly one of the most famous and powerful currencies globally. It is the world's reserve currency, meaning many countries and institutions hold massive amounts of US dollars in their reserves. It is also the most traded currency in the foreign exchange market. Currently, 1 USD is worth about ₹84.18.
Euro (EUR)
The Euro is the official currency of the Eurozone, which is made up of 19 member states of the European Union. It is a major world currency, the second most traded currency in the world, and the second largest reserve currency. At present, 1 EUR stands at approximately ₹95.41.
Japanese Yen
The official currency of Japan, considered the third-largest economy around the world; it is the major special traded currency and has often been a safe-haven during global economic uncertainty. Right now, 1 JPY equals roughly ₹0.58.
British pounds
The pound is the official currency of the United Kingdom as well as its dependencies. Since it is the oldest of lires still in use, it remains a major currency internationally used in finance and trade and is the fourth-most served currency. Presently, 1 GBP equals nearly ₹111.90.
Swiss Franc (CHF)
The currency of Switzerland and Liechtenstein is the Swiss franc. Stability and the status of safe-haven currency are attributed to it. The currency is backed by its reputation and appreciation due to Switzerland's very long-standing policy of political neutrality, low levels of inflation, and a strong financial sector. 1 CHF is currently equal to ₹ 102.11.
Canadian Dollar (CAD)
The Canadian dollar stands out as the most recognized and most traded currency in the world. It derives its value from Canada's natural resource environment and the economic interdependence characterizing the two aforementioned countries. Currently, 1 CAD is equal to ₹ 61.01.
Australian Dollar (AUD)
The currency of an important economy with many natural resources, the Australian dollar is another major traded currency. Its value is affected by commodity prices as well as by the economic well-being of Australia and its trade partners. Currently, 1 AUD is equal to ₹ 54.50.