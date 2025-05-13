Top 7 Forts of South India with Breathtaking Views

Anjengo Fort
Anjengo Fort with its high laterite walls and bastions stands as a well-preserved historical landmark, offering panoramic views of the Arabian Sea. The fort has lookout points and entrances on the east and west. Visitors can explore its barracks, storehouses, and chapel and appreciate its colonial-era architecture.
Badami Fort
Badami Fort located on a hill-top and keep awing at its beauty. It is quite well-known for its vibrant culture and history. The entrance is well-guarded by Shiva's bull named Nandi who is again immersed in the colours of archaeological brilliance which shall sweep you back to the pre-historic times.
The Golconda Fort
Golkonda Fort of Hyderabad still stands strong after 800 years. Derived from the words Golla Konda, it basically meant shepherd's hill in Telugu and if a legend is to be believed, a sacred idol was discovered by a shepherd's son.
Gingee Fort
Gingee Fort has an eight-storied Kalyana Mahal (marriage hall), granaries, a military gymnasium, prison cells as well as a temple devoted to a Hindu goddess called Chenjiamman.
Warangal Fort
Warangal Fort is actually an archaeological department which shall present to you the ruins of a Siva temple. One cannot find a hint of religion as the design patterns here are totally non-religious, unlike most historical monuments in South India.
Belgaum Fort
The Belgaum or Belgavi Fort (as it is known now) of Karnataka shall give you goosebumps with its exotic history that goes back merrily to the Ratta dynasty. Mahatma Gandhi was captured by the British in this very fort during the freedom struggle of India.
Chitradurga Fort
Chitradurga Fort is the pride of the state of Karnataka. It has 18 grand temples in the upper part and one big one in the lower section. Chitradurga Fort was one of those forts of South India which never suffered any kind of water shortage.