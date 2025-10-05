/Top 5 important revolutions in world's history that shaped modern civilisastion

By the late 1700s, France was divided between the struggling poor and the wealthy nobility. Anger over heavy taxes and royal excess boiled over on July 14, 1789, when revolutionaries stormed the Bastille, sparking the French Revolution. The years that followed saw riots, fear, and radical reformers like Robespierre calling for sweeping change.

In 1792, King Louis XVI was arrested, and the monarchy fell. His execution in 1793 triggered the Reign of Terror, where thousands were killed. After years of bloodshed and instability, Napoleon Bonaparte seized power in 1799, ending the revolution but leaving behind a legacy of people’s power.