/Top 5 countries with the highest preterm births: See where India stands

An estimated 13.4 million babies were born preterm in 2020, and nearly 1 million died from related complications, as per the WHO-UNICEF-PMNCH report. Here’s a look at the top 5 nations with the most premature births.
Based on WHO and UNICEF data released showing the global preterm birth rate in 2020, India leads globally, with 3,016,700 preterm births. The report indicated that poor sanitation and a lack of access to clean drinking water affected the health of babies and women in India. It also added that women practising open defecation and places with access to wash their hands were likely to experience poorer pregnancy outcomes than those with such access.
Pakistan reported 914,000 preterm births in 2020, ranking second globally. The country contends with limited access to quality prenatal care, maternal malnutrition, and health education shortfalls. Its government is working with international organisations to tackle these issues, yet high population growth and rural healthcare gaps keep preterm birth rates among the world’s highest.
Nigeria, with 774,100 preterm births in 2020, faces significant maternal and newborn health challenges driven by high fertility rates, poverty, and insufficient healthcare infrastructure. Government-led interventions include improving community health services and increasing skilled birth attendants, prioritising maternal and preterm care to reduce mortality and improve outcomes for premature infants.
China registered 752,900 preterm births in 2020. Despite major healthcare advances and declining rates, the country still sees high numbers due to its vast population. National policies focus on maternal nutrition, prenatal check-ups, and neonatal intensive care. Continued investment in public health campaigns aims to further reduce preterm births.
Ethiopia reported 495,900 preterm births in 2020. Persistent barriers include rural poverty, maternal undernutrition, and constrained healthcare access. The government and partners are enhancing nationwide maternal health programs, increasing prenatal visit coverage, and expanding training for birth attendants to mitigate the high incidence of preterm births and improve infant survival rates.