LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Top 5 countries with the highest preterm births: See where India stands

Top 5 countries with the highest preterm births: See where India stands

Vinay Prasad Sharma
Edited By Vinay Prasad Sharma
Published: Nov 16, 2025, 14:54 IST | Updated: Nov 16, 2025, 14:54 IST

An estimated 13.4 million babies were born preterm in 2020, and nearly 1 million died from related complications, as per the WHO-UNICEF-PMNCH report. Here’s a look at the top 5 nations with the most premature births.

1. India
1 / 5
(Photograph: Unsplash)

1. India

Based on WHO and UNICEF data released showing the global preterm birth rate in 2020, India leads globally, with 3,016,700 preterm births. The report indicated that poor sanitation and a lack of access to clean drinking water affected the health of babies and women in India. It also added that women practising open defecation and places with access to wash their hands were likely to experience poorer pregnancy outcomes than those with such access.

2. Pakistan
2 / 5
(Photograph: Unsplash)

2. Pakistan

Pakistan reported 914,000 preterm births in 2020, ranking second globally. The country contends with limited access to quality prenatal care, maternal malnutrition, and health education shortfalls. Its government is working with international organisations to tackle these issues, yet high population growth and rural healthcare gaps keep preterm birth rates among the world’s highest.

3. Nigeria
3 / 5
(Photograph: Unsplash)

3. Nigeria

Nigeria, with 774,100 preterm births in 2020, faces significant maternal and newborn health challenges driven by high fertility rates, poverty, and insufficient healthcare infrastructure. Government-led interventions include improving community health services and increasing skilled birth attendants, prioritising maternal and preterm care to reduce mortality and improve outcomes for premature infants.

4. China
4 / 5
(Photograph: Unsplash)

4. China

China registered 752,900 preterm births in 2020. Despite major healthcare advances and declining rates, the country still sees high numbers due to its vast population. National policies focus on maternal nutrition, prenatal check-ups, and neonatal intensive care. Continued investment in public health campaigns aims to further reduce preterm births.

5. Ethiopia
5 / 5
(Photograph: Unsplash)

5. Ethiopia

Ethiopia reported 495,900 preterm births in 2020. Persistent barriers include rural poverty, maternal undernutrition, and constrained healthcare access. The government and partners are enhancing nationwide maternal health programs, increasing prenatal visit coverage, and expanding training for birth attendants to mitigate the high incidence of preterm births and improve infant survival rates.

Trending Photo

Cricket’s unluckiest moments: Meet five batters who got run out on 99
5

Cricket’s unluckiest moments: Meet five batters who got run out on 99

From Tokyo to Delhi: The 7 most populated cities on Earth in 2025 — Check the full list
7

From Tokyo to Delhi: The 7 most populated cities on Earth in 2025 — Check the full list

5 lowest victory margin at Eden Gardens in Test cricket
5

5 lowest victory margin at Eden Gardens in Test cricket

What is 'Mother of Satan'? Was the volatile explosive Triacetone triperoxide used in Red Fort blast?
6

What is 'Mother of Satan'? Was the volatile explosive Triacetone triperoxide used in Red Fort blast?

IPL 2026 retention list: 5 biggest high-value releases
5

IPL 2026 retention list: 5 biggest high-value releases