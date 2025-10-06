/From Virat Kohli to Shubman Gill, top 5 batters in latest ICC ODI rankings 2025

From Virat Kohli to Shubman Gill, here's a look at the top five batters in latest ICC ODI rankings 2025. This list also includes Rohit Sharma, Babar Azam and Daryl Mitchell
India's current ODI captain, Shubman Gill, tops the chart of latest ICC ODI batting rankings with 784 points. So far, in 55 ODIs, Gill has scored 2,775 runs at an average of 59.04.
The former Indian captain, Rohit Sharma, is placed second on the latest ODI ICC rankings with 756 points. In his ODI career, Rohit has played 273 matches and scored 11,168 runs at an average of 48.76. His tally also includes 32 centuries.
Rohit holds the record for most double-centuries in One Day Internationals (3).
The former Pakistani captain, Babar Azam, features next on this list. Currently, Azam with 739 points is placed on third position in the latest ODI rankings. In his ODI career, Babar has played 134 matches and scored 6,291 runs at an average of 54.23. His tally also includes 19 centuries.
In the latest ICC ODI rankings, India's Virat Kohli is placed at the fourth position with 736 points. Kohli in his ODI career has played 302 matches and scored 14,181 runs at an average of 57.88. His tally also includes 51 centuries and 74 half-centuries.
The star Kiwis middle-order batter, Daryl Mitchell, is next on this list with 720 points. He is currently placed at the fifth position in the latest ODI rankings. So far, Mitchell has played 52 ODIs and scored 2041 runs at an average of 48.59.
He also holds the record as the fastest New Zealand batter to reach the milestone of 2000 ODI runs (47 innings).