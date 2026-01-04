LOGIN
Top 5 allies of Nicholas Maduro that still hold power in Venezuela

Ilma Athar Ali
Published: Jan 04, 2026, 18:27 IST | Updated: Jan 04, 2026, 18:27 IST

While Nicolas Maduro is in US custody, his inner circle, including Delcy Rodriguez and Padrino Lopez, maintains control over Venezuela’s military and state institutions under a state of emergency.

Delcy Rodriguez: The Acting President
(Photograph: X)

The Supreme Court ordered Vice President Delcy Rodriguez to assume the presidency on 3 January 2026. She currently manages the nation's administration and has appeared on state television to demand proof of life for Maduro.

Diosdado Cabello
(Photograph: X)

Serving as Interior Minister, Diosdado Cabello remains the guardian of the civilian-military establishment. He has condemned the US operation as a "vile attack" and urged loyalists to remain alert against the "invading enemy."

Vladimir Padrino Lopez: The Military Chief
(Photograph: X)

Defence Minister Padrino Lopez controls the National Bolivarian Armed Forces (FANB). Following the US strikes, he ordered a massive military deployment and pledged to resist foreign presence, citing his duty to defend Venezuelan sovereignty.

Jorge Rodriguez: The Legislative Leader
(Photograph: X)

As President of the National Assembly, Jorge Rodriguez ensures legislative continuity for the ruling party. He is the brother of Delcy Rodriguez and remains a central figure in coordinating the government's political and messaging strategy.

Tarek William Saab: The Attorney General
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

The nation's top prosecutor, Tarek William Saab, continues to lead the legal fight against the US intervention. He has formally held the US government responsible for Maduro's safety and oversees the prosecution of domestic dissenters.

