Top 10 highest-grossing movies of all time: Avatar 2, Avengers Endgame, Titanic

In Hollywood, success is often measured by a movie's ability to generate revenue. Throughout the years, cinematic endeavours have achieved monumental feats, with select films transcending the confines of entertainment to become true blockbusters, capturing the imagination of audiences worldwide. It is not a huge surprise that save for one single exception, every movie in the list of highest-grossing movies released in the 21st century. To celebrate the Disney+ (Disney+ Hotstar in India) release of Avatar: The Way of Water, which became the third biggest earner of all time, let's take a look at the top 10 movies in terms of global box office revenue. These films have not only shattered box office records but have also exceeded expectations, carving out an everlasting place in the annals of film history.



Avatar: $2.92 billion

Avatar is a science fiction film released in 2009, directed by James Cameron. Set in the mid-22nd century, the movie takes place on the fictional planet of Pandora. It follows the story of a paralyzed former Marine who embarks on a mission to infiltrate the indigenous Na'vi people and gain their trust in order to facilitate the extraction of a valuable mineral. However, he starts to question his loyalties as he becomes more connected to the Na'vi and their way of life.



Avengers: Endgame: $2.79 billion

Avengers: Endgame is a superhero film released in 2019 and directed by Anthony and Joe Russo. It is the culmination of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Infinity Saga. The movie follows the remaining Avengers as they try to reverse the devastating effects of Thanos' snap, which wiped out half of all life in the universe in the previous film, Avengers: Infinity War.



Avatar: The Way of Water: $2.32 billion

The Way of Water features fresh adventures for Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) a paraplegic marine who sided with the Na’vi in the conflict against humans in the original and became one of the tall, lithe, and blue-hued natives himself. He and his native wife Neytiri (Zoe Saldana) have children now: three of theirs and two adopted. The stakes are higher than ever before. As the old foes at the RDA return to complete what they started in the first film with a renewed sense of vengeance, Jake and Neytiri flee their homeland with their children to protect the Omaticaya clan.



Titanic: $2.26 billion

Titanic is a romantic disaster film released in 1997, directed by James Cameron. Set in 1912, the movie tells the story of a young aristocrat, Rose, who falls in love with a working-class artist, Jack, aboard the ill-fated RMS Titanic. The film beautifully depicts their forbidden romance against the backdrop of the grandeur and tragedy of the ship's maiden voyage.



Star Wars: The Force Awakens: $2.07 billion

Star Wars: The Force Awakens is a space opera film released in 2015, directed by JJ Abrams. It is the seventh installment in the Star Wars saga and the first film in the sequel trilogy. Set approximately 30 years after the events of Return of the Jedi, the movie introduces new characters who join forces with familiar faces from the original trilogy to fight against the dark forces of the First Order.



Avengers: Infinity War: $2.05 billion

Avengers: Infinity War is a superhero film released in 2018, directed by Anthony and Joe Russo. It brings together numerous Marvel Cinematic Universe characters to face the powerful villain Thanos. Thanos seeks to collect all six Infinity Stones to achieve his goal of wiping out half of all life in the universe. The Avengers and their allies must try to stop him, leading to an epic battle and a shocking conclusion.



Spider-Man: No Way Home: $1.92 billion

Spider-Man: No Way Home had Peter enlisting the help of Master of Mystic Arts Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) to undo the damage. Strange performed a spell but it went wrong, and beings from other universes (supervillains who fought Tobey Maguire's and Andrew Garfield's Spider-Men as well as the Spideys themselves) crossed over to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.



Jurassic World: $1.67 billion

Jurassic World is a science fiction adventure film released in 2015, directed by Colin Trevorrow. It serves as a sequel and soft reboot to the Jurassic Park franchise. Set 22 years after the events of the original film, Jurassic World takes place on the Isla Nublar, where a fully functional dinosaur theme park has been created. Chaos ensues when a genetically modified dinosaur escapes its enclosure, putting the lives of the visitors and the park's staff in danger.



The Lion King (2019): $1.66 billion

The Lion King is a photorealistic computer-animated musical film released in 2019, directed by Jon Favreau. It is a remake of Disney's animated classic from 1994. The movie retells the story of Simba, a young lion prince who must reclaim his throne and save his kingdom from his power-hungry uncle Scar. The film utilizes groundbreaking visual effects to bring the African savanna and its iconic characters to life.



The Avengers: $1.52 billion

The Avengers is a superhero film released in 2012, directed by Joss Whedon. It brings together Marvel's iconic superheroes, including Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, Hulk, and others, to form the superhero team known as the Avengers. When Loki, the brother of Thor, threatens Earth with an alien invasion, the Avengers must join forces to stop him and save the planet from destruction.



