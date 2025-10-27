/Top 10 countries with the most Special Economic Zones — See where India stands

Special Economic Zones (SEZs) are key growth hubs across developing and developed nations. Governments offer fiscal benefits, relaxed regulations, and strong infrastructure to attract industries. As per UNCTAD’s 2019 World Investment Report, here are the top 10 countries with the most SEZs.
Similar to the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ), Malaysia is also designed to attract foreign and domestic investment to stimulate economic growth. The JS-SEZ aims to strengthen the economies of both Malaysia and Singapore through preferential tax treatments, streamlined cross-border clearance, and joint promotions, focusing on sectors such as logistics, digital economy, and manufacturing. With 45 SEZs, Malaysia holds the 10th spot globally.
With 47 SEZs, each the UAE and the Republic of Korea hold the 9th spot globally. The UAE has numerous free zones focused on specific sectors like media, trade, and healthcare, offering benefits such as 100% ownership and tax exemptions. South Korea's Korean Free Economic Zones (KFEZ) are designed to improve the business and living environment for foreigners to enhance national competitiveness.
Kenya has 61 Export Processing Zones (EPZs) or SEZs contributing to exports and employment, supported by investments especially linked with China.
With 71 total Special Economic Zones (SEZs), Thailand secured 7th spot globally. It offers business incentives like tax breaks, simplified registration, and the possibility of full foreign ownership to boost investment and economic growth.
It has a total of 102 Special Economic Zones (SEZs), which are officially known as Free Zones, and are designated areas that promote export-oriented investment and production through a more flexible business climate. These zones offer significant benefits, including tax exemptions (corporate, income, VAT) and exemptions from customs duties, making them attractive for foreign direct investment, technology access, and trade.
Based on UNCTAD’s 2019 World Investment Report, Russia possesses 130 SEZs, securing the 5th spot globally. With a special legal status that provides tax and customs benefits to attract foreign and domestic investment, Russia foster economic growth and supports entrepreneurship.
With 262 Special Economic Zones (SEZs), the USA hold fourth position globally. However, it does not have a large domestic Special Economic Zone (SEZ) program like China, but it does use Foreign-Trade Zones (FTZs), which are similar.
With 373 Special Economic Zones (SEZs), India stands in third position. India is geographically designated areas with distinct economic laws and policies to attract investment and boost exports. Introduced in 2000 and formalised by the SEZ Act of 2005, they offer incentives like tax exemptions, duty-free imports, and single-window clearances.
The Philippines has around 528 SEZs available for various industries and services, focusing on export and investment facilitation. Special Economic Zones (SEZs) in the Philippines are designated areas, such as industrial estates and free ports, managed by the Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA) to attract foreign investment and boost the economy.
With 2543 SEZs, China has the largest and most developed set of SEZs globally, having started with 4 major zones in the 1980s. By the 2020s, China had expanded to about 45 significant SEZs and related national free trade zones across the country, serving as major hubs for manufacturing and trade.