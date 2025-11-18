/Top 10 countries with the highest child trafficking cases

Child trafficking affects countries globally, with the United States, India, Pakistan, and several African and Asian nations most impacted. Challenges include forced labour and sexual exploitation, with ongoing efforts worldwide to combat this crime and protect vulnerable children.
The US remains a significant hub for child trafficking, driven by its large population and extensive detection capabilities. The problem includes forced labour and sexual exploitation, with certain states seeing higher rates than others.
India faces ongoing child trafficking issues related to poverty and lack of education. Efforts by government and NGOs focus on rescue, legal action, and rehabilitation, amid challenges of sheer scale and trafficking networks.
Child trafficking in Pakistan often involves forced labour, early marriages, and exploitation. Strengthening legal systems and raising social awareness are priorities to address this persistent problem.
Benin is highly vulnerable to trafficking, particularly for child labour and domestic servitude. Local law enforcement works with international organisations to strengthen prevention and protection methods.
Nigeria sees child trafficking mainly for forced labour and sexual exploitation, also linked to regional conflicts. Ongoing government and NGO initiatives aim to improve victim identification and support.
Child trafficking in Uganda mostly involves forced labour and exploitation. Efforts to raise awareness and enforce laws have improved but remain limited in rural regions.
Ivory Coast grapples with child trafficking connected to farming and domestic work. The country is working to bolster legal responses and community education programs.
France serves as both a transit and destination point for trafficked children, mostly for labour and sexual exploitation. The nation focuses on law enforcement cooperation and victim support.
Tunisia faces challenges from trafficking linked to migration routes. Efforts include strengthening border controls and victim assistance programs.
Thailand experiences child trafficking related to forced labour and exploitation. The government collaborates regionally to combat trafficking and provide care for victims.