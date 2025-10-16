LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Top 10 countries with highest oil consumption: see where India ranks

Top 10 countries with highest oil consumption: see where India ranks

Kushal Deb
Edited By Kushal Deb
Published: Oct 16, 2025, 16:08 IST | Updated: Oct 16, 2025, 16:08 IST

Discover the top 10 oil-consuming countries in 2025 and how the U.S., China, and India dominate global energy demand. Learn about their daily oil usage, industrial growth, and strategies for energy sustainability

United States
1 / 10
(Photograph: AFP)

United States

The United States is the largest consumer of oil, using almost 20.01 million barrels per day. This high consumption is driven by large industrial functions, a large transportation network and over-reliance on petroleum for electricity. Despite this, the United States produces a large portion of its oil domestically.

China
2 / 10
(Photograph: AFP)

China

China is in second place, and it consumes almost 15.15 million barrels per day. The demand is driven by rapid industrialisation, urbanisation, and increased consumption of private vehicles.

India
3 / 10
(Photograph: AFP)

India

India also has a growing appetite for oil. It consumes around 5.05 million barrels per day. But its per capita use is still lower than many other developed countries; its growing population and expanding economy drive the consumption. However, India's energy policy continues an attempt to balance between non-renewable and renewable sources.

Russia
4 / 10
(Photograph: AFP)

Russia

Russia is also another giant in oil consumption with appx. 3.68 million barrels per day. Its consumption is fueled by energy-intensive industries and the widespread use of private vehicles across vast geographic regions. Despite domestic production, Russia also imports a huge amount of refined oil to fulfil its needs.

Saudi Arabia
5 / 10
(Photograph: AFP)

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia consumes roughly 3.65 million barrels of oil per day. It's mostly driven by urbanisation, desalination and electricity generation. The Kingdom has also increased its focus on employing renewable energy measures.

Japan
6 / 10
(Photograph: AFP)

Japan

Japan consumes around 3.38 million barrels of energy per day. It is mostly driven by urbanisation, transportation, electricity generation and energy needs. Due to its limited domestic production, it is heavily dependent on imports.

Brazil
7 / 10
(Photograph: AFP)

Brazil

Brazil consumes nearly 3.03 million barrels of oil per year. The consumption is driven by its rapidly expanding economy, urbanisation, transportation and industrial needs. However, the country meets the majority of its energy needs domestically.

South Korea
8 / 10
(Photograph: AFP)

South Korea

South Korea consumes around 2.55 million barrels per day, largely fueled by its industrial and manufacturing sectors. As a highly urbanised nation with limited domestic energy resources, South Korea relies heavily on imported oil.

Canada
9 / 10
(Photograph: AFP)

Canada

Canada consumes about 2.41 million barrels per day. Despite being a huge oil producer, it continues to depend on imports. Vast geography, cold climate and energy-sensitive industry drive its energy needs.

Germany
10 / 10
(Photograph: AFP)

Germany

Germany consumes around 2.18 million barrels of energy per day. As Europe’s largest economy, Germany imports most of its oil and has prioritised energy efficiency and renewable energy adoption.

Trending Photo

3I/ATLAS looming observations - Three Jupiter probes gearing up to spot interstellar comet
8

3I/ATLAS looming observations - Three Jupiter probes gearing up to spot interstellar comet

Top 10 countries with the most expensive real estate markets in 2025
10

Top 10 countries with the most expensive real estate markets in 2025

Top 10 countries with the most billionaires in 2025
10

Top 10 countries with the most billionaires in 2025

‘Asia to Africa’: Top 10 countries with the lowest cost of living in 2025
10

‘Asia to Africa’: Top 10 countries with the lowest cost of living in 2025

From Muttiah Muralitharan to Ravichandran Ashwin, 5 bowlers fastest to 400 Test wickets
5

From Muttiah Muralitharan to Ravichandran Ashwin, 5 bowlers fastest to 400 Test wickets