/Top 10 countries with highest oil consumption: see where India ranks

Discover the top 10 oil-consuming countries in 2025 and how the U.S., China, and India dominate global energy demand. Learn about their daily oil usage, industrial growth, and strategies for energy sustainability
The United States is the largest consumer of oil, using almost 20.01 million barrels per day. This high consumption is driven by large industrial functions, a large transportation network and over-reliance on petroleum for electricity. Despite this, the United States produces a large portion of its oil domestically.
China is in second place, and it consumes almost 15.15 million barrels per day. The demand is driven by rapid industrialisation, urbanisation, and increased consumption of private vehicles.
India also has a growing appetite for oil. It consumes around 5.05 million barrels per day. But its per capita use is still lower than many other developed countries; its growing population and expanding economy drive the consumption. However, India's energy policy continues an attempt to balance between non-renewable and renewable sources.
Russia is also another giant in oil consumption with appx. 3.68 million barrels per day. Its consumption is fueled by energy-intensive industries and the widespread use of private vehicles across vast geographic regions. Despite domestic production, Russia also imports a huge amount of refined oil to fulfil its needs.
Saudi Arabia consumes roughly 3.65 million barrels of oil per day. It's mostly driven by urbanisation, desalination and electricity generation. The Kingdom has also increased its focus on employing renewable energy measures.
Japan consumes around 3.38 million barrels of energy per day. It is mostly driven by urbanisation, transportation, electricity generation and energy needs. Due to its limited domestic production, it is heavily dependent on imports.
Brazil consumes nearly 3.03 million barrels of oil per year. The consumption is driven by its rapidly expanding economy, urbanisation, transportation and industrial needs. However, the country meets the majority of its energy needs domestically.
South Korea consumes around 2.55 million barrels per day, largely fueled by its industrial and manufacturing sectors. As a highly urbanised nation with limited domestic energy resources, South Korea relies heavily on imported oil.
Canada consumes about 2.41 million barrels per day. Despite being a huge oil producer, it continues to depend on imports. Vast geography, cold climate and energy-sensitive industry drive its energy needs.
Germany consumes around 2.18 million barrels of energy per day. As Europe’s largest economy, Germany imports most of its oil and has prioritised energy efficiency and renewable energy adoption.