Today in History: From world getting its first air conditioner to Pathankot attacks
Turning the pages of history, this day saw Willis Carrier receiving the patent for the world's first air conditioning unit in 1906, as well as the gruesome terrorist attack on the Indian Air Force's Pathankot airbase in 2016.
1906
Willis Carrier receives patent for world's first air conditioner.
1971
66 die as steel barriers collapse in Glasgow's Ibrox football stadium.
1993
Sri Lanka Navy kills about 50 civilians in the Jaffna Lagoon.
2001
First women enlist in German armed forces for combat duty.
2016
Terrorist attack on Indian air force base in Pathankot, killing 7 Indian soldiers.