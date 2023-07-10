Thousands attend Berlin's techno parade

| Updated: Jul 10, 2023, 05:05 PM IST

Thousands attended Brlin's techno parade that was hosted on Saturday, July 8. The theme of this year's techno parade was 'Rave The Planet'

'Rave The Planet'

Nearly 300,000 people attended Berlin's techno parade on Saturday, July 8. The parade was held near the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin.

(Photograph: Reuters )

People celebrate techno parade

While Berlin was burning at 32 degrees Celsius, people came to the streets to celebrate the techno parade. They were dressed in leather and shimmery outfits.

(Photograph: Reuters )

Peace, love and freedom

Attendees danced down the avenue from Berlin's Brandenburg Gate to the victory memorial. They commemorated peace, love and freedom.

(Photograph: Reuters )

People enjoy the techno parade

Around 200 DJs played during the event. There were 25 floats at the event.

(Photograph: Reuters )

Ravers party at techno parade

The event was earlier said to be cancelled due to concerns over security and sanitation. However, police gave the go-ahead for the street parade on Saturday morning. In a tweet Berlin police said, "The town centre belongs to the ravers today."

(Photograph: Reuters )