This National Science Day, unlock the mysteries of the universe with these five sci-fi series

Written By: Zeba Khan Updated: Feb 27, 2023, 05:43 PM IST

While romance, crime and drama have ruled almost all film industries since time immemorial, science fiction is the newest yet most dynamic genre that has seen exponential growth in terms of demand by audiences and the churn out of content by filmmakers. India, especially, has seen a remarkable number of science fiction projects that have been praised by the audiences. This National Science Day, here is a specially curated list for people who like to put their minds to use while enjoying a film/series.

Shoorveer

In this era of technological advancements, science has accomplished what was once deemed impossible. Teleportation, a concept confined to science fiction, is now a reality in this fantastical audio series. With the ability to transport oneself to the mysterious world of Titan, people can now explore a realm of wonder and intrigue. However, this is no ordinary journey to a different time or space. Titan is a perilous landscape fraught with bizarre and hazardous creatures. In their quest to survive and adapt, humans must navigate treacherous terrain and learn to coexist with the peculiar inhabitants of this planet. With a mix of science fiction, mythology, and action, Shoorveer is a captivating listen that keeps listeners engaged from start to finish. The audio series’ sound design and voice acting create an immersive experience that transports you to different worlds and brings the characters to life. Shoorveer is a must-listen for anyone who loves science fiction and fantasy and wants to escape into a world of adventure. Platform: Pocket FM

Leila

Netflix's Leila takes us on a dystopian journey into a future where personal freedom is a luxury. The show is set in a world where a fascist regime has taken over and divides society based on religion, class, and their definition of ‘purity’. The story follows a mother's journey to find her daughter, who was taken away from her because of her inter-religion marriage. Leila is a gripping tale of love, loss, and survival that explores themes of totalitarianism, discrimination, and environmental degradation. The show's thought-provoking commentary on society, coupled with stunning visuals and strong performances, makes it an enjoyable watch for anyone interested in sci-fi and social commentary. Platform: Netflix

Super Yoddha

In the legendary 100-year legacy of the Bravery Team, no one had witnessed a feat as remarkable as that of an 11-year-old prodigy named Dhruv, who had earned the prestigious 'Eklavya' rank for his exceptional display of power and skill. However, fate had a different plan for the young hero, as his rank plummeted back to zero without any explanation. Despite years of rigorous training and tireless effort, Dhruv struggled to regain his former glory, facing a daunting test of courage, strength, and resilience. Will he rise to the challenge and emerge victorious with his unyielding determination and unwavering self-belief? Experience the captivating world of science fiction and fantasy with Super Yoddha. Platform: Pocket FM

M.O. M (Mission Over Mars)

Delve into the world of artificial intelligence with Zee 5's sci-fi thriller series M.O.M. The show follows the journey of a humanoid robot as she navigates a world that sees her as a mere machine, searching for her true identity and purpose. The show's futuristic setting and stunning special effects create an immersive viewing experience that raises thought-provoking questions about the role of technology in our lives. The series explores the blurred lines between man and machine, and the possibility of AI developing emotions and consciousness. With a gripping storyline and strong performances, it is a must-watch for sci-fi enthusiasts and anyone curious about the impact of technology on our future. Platform: Zee 5

jl50

JL50 takes us on a thrilling ride through time. The show follows the investigation of a mysterious plane crash that leads to the discovery of a time-travel device. As the investigators unravel the mystery, they're forced to confront the consequences of playing with time and the butterfly effect. JL50 is a fast-paced time-travel thriller that keeps you on the edge of your seat with its unexpected twists and turns. With strong performances, a gripping storyline, and stunning visuals, JL50 is a must-watch for sci-fi fans and anyone looking for a thrilling ride through time. Platform: SonyLIV

