/This is why we watch cricket: 5 nail-biting wins in 2025 across formats

Five matches. Tiny margins. Pure drama. From one-run thrillers to last-over heartbreaks, here’s a look at the closest cricket wins of 2025 that kept fans on edge till the very last ball.
Nepal held their nerve in a tense finish at Al Amerat, defeating UAE by one run. Dipendra Singh Airee’s calm three-wicket spell proved decisive as UAE fell agonisingly short in a last-over thriller.
Qatar sealed a dramatic win over Saudi Arabia in Doha, winning by one run. Mirza Mohammed Baig starred with bat and ball, helping Qatar defend a low total in a match that went down to the final delivery.
Hong Kong clinched third place with a thrilling one-run victory over Qatar in Mong Kok. Anshy Rath’s superb 97 set the platform before the bowlers held their nerve in the closing moments.
Scotland edged past Nepal by two runs in a nail-biting League 2 clash at Dundee. Michael Leask’s unbeaten 96 and key wickets proved crucial as Nepal’s chase fell short in the final overs.
South Africa defended 330 to beat England by five runs at Lord’s. Matthew Breetzke’s composed 85 helped set up a tense finish as England’s late charge wasn’t enough to cross the line.