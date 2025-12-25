LOGIN
This is why we watch cricket: 5 nail-biting wins in 2025 across formats

Five matches. Tiny margins. Pure drama. From one-run thrillers to last-over heartbreaks, here’s a look at the closest cricket wins of 2025 that kept fans on edge till the very last ball.

Nepal vs UAE – Asia & EAP Qualifier
Nepal vs UAE – Asia & EAP Qualifier

Nepal held their nerve in a tense finish at Al Amerat, defeating UAE by one run. Dipendra Singh Airee’s calm three-wicket spell proved decisive as UAE fell agonisingly short in a last-over thriller.

Qatar vs Saudi Arabia – 1st T20I
Qatar vs Saudi Arabia – 1st T20I

Qatar sealed a dramatic win over Saudi Arabia in Doha, winning by one run. Mirza Mohammed Baig starred with bat and ball, helping Qatar defend a low total in a match that went down to the final delivery.

Hong Kong vs Qatar – Quadrangular Series Play-off
Hong Kong vs Qatar – Quadrangular Series Play-off

Hong Kong clinched third place with a thrilling one-run victory over Qatar in Mong Kok. Anshy Rath’s superb 97 set the platform before the bowlers held their nerve in the closing moments.

Scotland vs Nepal – League 2 ODI
Scotland vs Nepal – League 2 ODI

Scotland edged past Nepal by two runs in a nail-biting League 2 clash at Dundee. Michael Leask’s unbeaten 96 and key wickets proved crucial as Nepal’s chase fell short in the final overs.

South Africa vs England – 2nd ODI at Lord’s
South Africa vs England – 2nd ODI at Lord’s

South Africa defended 330 to beat England by five runs at Lord’s. Matthew Breetzke’s composed 85 helped set up a tense finish as England’s late charge wasn’t enough to cross the line.

