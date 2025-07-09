/This Adolf Hitler's fighter jet used BMW engines and bombed London for 57 nights

While the Ju 88 wasn’t a jet-powered plane like the later Messerschmitt Me 262, it was fast, lethal, and terrifyingly efficient. It could carry up to 3,000 kg of bombs, reach speeds of over 500 km/h, and operate both day and night. Paired with advanced (for its time) navigation and coordination systems, it became the Luftwaffe’s workhorse during The Blitz. The Ju 88’s adaptability made it almost impossible to fully intercept. British air defences, though brave and effective at times, struggled to deal with its nighttime bombing capabilities.