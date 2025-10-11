5 hypersonic jets have set remarkable speed records that challenge limits. Some achieved speeds beyond usual fighters. Which one leads the pack? Know these aviation speedsters now!
The X-51 is an unmanned hypersonic test aircraft that reached speeds over Mach 5 using scramjet technology. It flew for about 200 seconds in successful flights. Developed by the US Air Force and DARPA, it helped pave way for new hypersonic weapons and aircraft designs.
The MiG-31 Foxhound reaches speeds of Mach 2.83. It serves as a key interceptor for Russia with modern radar and missile systems. The MiG-31 can track multiple targets and fly at altitudes around 67,000 feet.
The MiG-25 ‘Foxbat’ is the fastest operational military fighter jet ever built. It reaches Mach 2.83 (around 1,900 mph). Designed by the Soviet Union in the 1960s, its main role was high-altitude interception. Despite speed, it has poor manoeuvrability but remains in limited use today.
The SR-71 Blackbird held decades of speed records with top speeds around Mach 3.3 (2,193 mph). Built by Lockheed Martin, it was a manned reconnaissance aircraft retired in the 1990s. Its titanium body and powerful engines allowed it to fly high and fast beyond reach of enemies. Its speed is still a benchmark for hypersonic jets in development.
The X-43A is the fastest jet-powered aircraft ever recorded, reaching an incredible top speed of Mach 9.6 (about 7,366 mph). Developed by NASA with Boeing and Orbital Sciences, it is an unmanned experimental hypersonic plane. The X-43A used a scramjet engine, which works by compressing air travelling faster than sound without moving parts. It helped prove that hypersonic flight is possible for longer durations.