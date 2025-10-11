The X-43A is the fastest jet-powered aircraft ever recorded, reaching an incredible top speed of Mach 9.6 (about 7,366 mph). Developed by NASA with Boeing and Orbital Sciences, it is an unmanned experimental hypersonic plane. The X-43A used a scramjet engine, which works by compressing air travelling faster than sound without moving parts. It helped prove that hypersonic flight is possible for longer durations.