These 10 countries are the world's biggest food wasters — India's rank might surprise you

Moohita Kaur Garg
Edited By Moohita Kaur Garg
Published: Oct 05, 2025, 14:42 IST | Updated: Oct 05, 2025, 15:25 IST

The world’s biggest food wasters revealed! According to the UNEP Food Waste Report 2024, over a billion tonnes of food are wasted globally every year. Here are the top 10 countries that waste the most food.

China
1 / 10
(Photograph: Unsplash)

China

China wastes 108.6 million tonnes of food every year — about 76 kg per capita.

India
2 / 10
(Photograph: Unsplash)

India

India throws away 78.1 million tonnes of food annually, roughly 55 kg per person.

United States
3 / 10
(Photograph: Unsplash)

United States

Americans discard around 73 kg per person each year, adding up to 24.7 million tonnes annually.

Brazil
4 / 10
(Photograph: Unsplash)

Brazil

Brazilians waste 20.2 million tonnes of food a year — a massive 94 kg per person.

Indonesia
5 / 10
(Photograph: Unsplash)

Indonesia

Indonesia discards 14.7 million tonnes of food, or 53 kg per capita.

Germany
6 / 10
(Photograph: Unsplash)

Germany

Despite strong recycling laws, Germany wastes 6.5 million tonnes annually — around 78 kg per person.

Russia
7 / 10
(Photograph: Unsplash)

Russia

Russia throws away 4.8 million tonnes of food each year, averaging 33 kg per capita.

Philippines
8 / 10
(Photograph: Unsplash)

Philippines

The Philippines wastes 26 kg per capita, totalling 2.9 million tonnes a year.

South Africa
9 / 10
(Photograph: Unsplash)

South Africa

South Africans waste about 47 kg per person, or 2.8 million tonnes overall.

Ghana
10 / 10
(Photograph: Unsplash)

Ghana

Ghana wastes 2.8 million tonnes of food each year — about 84 kg per capita.

