The world’s biggest food wasters revealed! According to the UNEP Food Waste Report 2024, over a billion tonnes of food are wasted globally every year. Here are the top 10 countries that waste the most food.
China wastes 108.6 million tonnes of food every year — about 76 kg per capita.
India throws away 78.1 million tonnes of food annually, roughly 55 kg per person.
Americans discard around 73 kg per person each year, adding up to 24.7 million tonnes annually.
Brazilians waste 20.2 million tonnes of food a year — a massive 94 kg per person.
Indonesia discards 14.7 million tonnes of food, or 53 kg per capita.
Despite strong recycling laws, Germany wastes 6.5 million tonnes annually — around 78 kg per person.
Russia throws away 4.8 million tonnes of food each year, averaging 33 kg per capita.
The Philippines wastes 26 kg per capita, totalling 2.9 million tonnes a year.
South Africans waste about 47 kg per person, or 2.8 million tonnes overall.
Ghana wastes 2.8 million tonnes of food each year — about 84 kg per capita.