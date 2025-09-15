/7 most beautiful airports in the world you must see

These beautiful airports offer amazing designs, top luxury, and smooth travel. With modern comforts and unique features, they make every journey special and are a must-see for all travellers seeking a memorable travel experience.
Known for its architecture that celebrates local culture, SFO’s Terminal 1 features soft natural lighting and artistic touches reflecting the Bay Area’s heritage. Its soothing ambiance transforms travel into a culturally rich experience.
Portland’s airport is a model of sustainable design with its undulating wooden roof and forest-inspired décor. Offering spacious terminals filled with natural light, yoga rooms, and art displays, it provides a calming travel atmosphere.
Boasting recent upgrades, CDG is now a blend of efficiency and eco-conscious design. With an abundance of natural light and a solar-powered energy hub, its terminals show off modern elegance and serve as a key global air transit hub.
One of the largest and most ambitious airports globally, Istanbul Airport impresses with its spacious layout, art installations, and seamless connectivity. It features biometric clearance and an array of passenger amenities designed for comfort and efficiency.
Known for its luxury and grand modern architecture, this airport boasts sweeping open spaces and artistic interiors. With on-site hotels, dining options including top Japanese cuisine, and shopping arcades, Hamad International redefines airport elegance.
Famous for its futuristic design, Changi Airport features the world’s tallest indoor waterfall, the Rain Vortex, and lush indoor gardens. Award-winning for sustainability and passenger comfort, it offers movie theatres, butterfly gardens, and rooftop pools, turning layovers into a delight.
Named the world's most beautiful airport of 2025 by Prix Versailles, this airport stands out with its coastal-inspired design, filled with natural light and flexible spaces. Its multi-level atrium and curved interiors echo maritime themes, ensuring a unique traveller experience.