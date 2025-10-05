Soyuz T-13 lifted off on June 6, 1985 from Baikonur. After two days, Dzhanibekov and Savinykh closed in on Salyut 7. Without active radar or telemetry, they used visual judgement and the laser rangefinder to navigate the tumbling target. In automatic approach mode, they reduced their separation to a couple of kilometres, then switched to full manual control.



When they neared, they discovered the station’s disabled docking port pointed away. Returning to Earth was not an option, the mission depended on docking. After tense communications, Mission Control authorised a risky fly-around of the station to reposition. The manoeuvre succeeded. Dzhanibekov matched rotation, aligned his craft, and performed a soft docking with centimetre-level precision.

