/The Punch effect: Baby monkey's orange orangutan soft toy sold out

An interesting fact about the ‘DJUNGELSKOG soft toys collection’ is that it is an awareness programme run by the Swedish company “to highlight wild animals that are endangered due to human activities”. According to its website, “Martin Petri, who works with sustainability at IKEA, was in a rainforest in Borneo in 2016. It was hot and humid. The sound from surrounding wildlife resonated intensely in all directions. High up in a tree, he caught a glimpse of an orangutan dwelling – they were back.”