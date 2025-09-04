/The moment astronomers realised the universe is growing at a mind-bending speed

For much of the twentieth century, astronomers believed that the universe, while expanding, must eventually slow down under the influence of gravity. This assumption was rooted in Edwin Hubble’s 1929 discovery that galaxies were receding from one another at speeds proportional to their distances, an observation that became known as Hubble’s Law. The prevailing question in cosmology was not whether expansion would continue, but whether it would eventually halt and collapse in a ‘Big Crunch’ or expand forever at a diminishing rate.

