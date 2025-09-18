/The 8 most overcrowded tourist destinations on Earth to know before visiting

Are you a travel lover and looking for the best destinations to explore? Research these overcrowded tourist destinations thoroughly before planning your trip, and be prepared for busy scenes to enjoy these beautiful destinations.
Monaco is very small and has less than 39,000 people living there. Every year, more than 340,000 visitors come to see its luxury casinos, yachts, and beautiful views. Because it is so tiny, space is very limited and valuable in Monaco.
This country has about 1.6 million people living there. Each year, it welcomes almost 15 million tourists. More people visit in winter, which puts pressure on roads, water supply, and local places like old forts.
Antigua and Barbuda have about 94,000 people living there. Every year, more than 1.1 million tourists visit the islands. The resorts and beaches often become very busy, with many people wanting to visit the most popular places.
These islands have fewer than 47,000 people living there. Every year, nearly 900,000 visitors come to enjoy the beaches and nature. Tourist boats fill the harbours, and the paths to the beaches often become crowded. This shows that even beautiful places like these have limits to how many visitors they can handle.
The Bahamas has about 401,000 people living there. Every year, more than 11 million visitors come to enjoy its beaches and festivals, like spring break. When many tourists visit, local services and daily life can become very busy and stretched.
San Marino is a small country on top of a hill. It feels old and historic, like in medieval times. Every year, about 2 million people visit, but only around 33,500 people live there. The streets are narrow and made of small stones, and they often get very crowded, especially when lots of tourists come at the same time.
This small mountain country has fewer than 82,000 people living there. But every year, about 9.6 million visitors come to Andorra. People come here for skiing and to shop without paying tax. Because of this, the streets often get very busy. The quiet and peaceful mountain feel of Andorra is becoming less common as more tourists arrive.
Vatican City is very small and has only 882 people living there. Every year, more than 6.8 million visitors come to see famous places like St. Peter’s Basilica and the Sistine Chapel. The streets and squares are often full, and there are long lines. Because it is so small, it is hard for the city to manage so many tourists and pilgrims every day.