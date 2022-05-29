5 iconic statues unveiled by Modi government

Since taking office in 2014, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his cabinet ministers have consistently praised the work of individuals who protect the country’s borders.
The Indian prime minster announced a war memeorial to be created to memoralise soldiers who fought in the Indo-China war in 1962, the Indo-Pak wars in 1947, 1965 and 1971, Indian Peace keeping Force operations in Sri Lanka and Kargil conflict in 1999. (Image courtesy: narendramodi/Twitter)
Statue of Unity
On the occasion of Sardar Vallabhai Patel’s birth anniversary, the prime minister launched the Statue of Unity in Gujarat’s Kevadiya on October 31, 2018.
The world’s tallest statue stands at 182 metres (597 ft). (Image courtesy: ArasiAkila/Twitter)
Lord Hanuman statue in Gujarat’s Morbi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi used videoconferencing to inaugurate the 108-foot statue of Lord Hanuman in Morbi, Gujarat on April 16, 2022.
As part of the ‘Hanumanji Char Dham’ project, the statue is the second of four sculptures being created in four directions across the country. (Image courtesy: narendramodi/ Twitter)
Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose’s statue
This year in January 23, 2022, Prime Minister Modi launched the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Hologram statue.
He also stated that India’s Republic Day celebrations will begin on the same day and not on January 24, in order to coincide with leader’s birth anniversary. (Image courtesy: narendramodi/AmitShah)
The Statue of Equality
The Indian prime minister dedicated the 216-foot Ramanujacharya statue in Hyderabad on February 5, 2022.
PM Modi also went to the Muchintal shrine to pray. He took part in the ‘Vishwaksena Ishti Yagya’s ‘Purnahuti.’ He offered the Yagya’s ‘sankalpa’ for the country’s ‘Amrit Sankalp’ and dedicated the yagya to the country’s 130 crore citizens. (Image Courtesy: Twitter)