5 iconic statues unveiled by Modi government

Updated: May 29, 2022, 11:50 PM(IST)

The National War Memorial

Since taking office in 2014, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his cabinet ministers have consistently praised the work of individuals who protect the country’s borders.

The Indian prime minster announced a war memeorial to be created to memoralise soldiers who fought in the Indo-China war in 1962, the Indo-Pak wars in 1947, 1965 and 1971, Indian Peace keeping Force operations in Sri Lanka and Kargil conflict in 1999. (Image courtesy: narendramodi/Twitter)

(Photograph:Twitter)