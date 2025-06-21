Tesla vs BE6: American vs Indian EV 'sports car' showdown as Elon Musk targets Indian market

Tesla Model Y and Mahindra BE6 are top electric SUV choices. Tesla offers tech and speed, while Be6 delivers strong range, features, and pricing for India. Both have advanced ADAS, fast charging, and modern design. Let's look in detail.
As Tesla eyes India, Mahindra’s BE6 steps up as a local rival. Both electric SUVs offer modern design, advanced features and strong performance.
The Tesla Model Y is expected to cost above Rs 40 lakh, while the Mahindra BE6 is estimated between Rs 30-35 lakh. Model Y Long Range claims up to 530 km (CLTC), while BE6 offers around 683 km (MIDC).
Tesla Model Y uses a 75 kWh battery with 250 kW fast charging, giving 266 km in 15 minutes. BE6 offers 79 kWh batteries and supports 175 kW DC fast charging (20–80 per cent in 20 minutes).
Tesla Model Y accelerates 0 to 100 km/h in 4 seconds, with up to 393 kW power and 639 Nm torque. While BE6 delivers 228–282 bhp and 380 Nm torque, with 0 to 100 km/h in about 6 seconds.
Model Y has a 15.5-inch touchscreen, rear 8-inch display, and premium audio. BE6 features twin 12.3-inch screens, AI-powered controls, wireless charging, and eco-friendly cabin materials.
Tesla offers ADAS, Enhanced, and Full Self-Driving options in US, however in India, only ADAS might be available along with monocoque body for safety. BE6 has Level 5 ADAS, a 360-degree camera and six airbags. Both seats five, however, Model Y has a little larger boot space, 425 litres.
Tesla provides an 8-year/160,000 km battery warranty. BE6 offers a lifetime battery warranty for first owners and strong after-sales support in India. Both cars have unique strengths, making the choice depend on your needs; there’s no clear winner.