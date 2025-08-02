/Tejas Mk2 vs Su-30MKI fighter jets: strategy, speed, and cost compared

India is building a powerful Air Force: With made in India, the fast Tejas Mk2 will be joining the fleet in a few years. Mk2 brings stealth, advanced sensors, with lower cost. The Su‑30MKI delivers power and proven combat range. Together, they boost flexibility and self-reliance.
India’s homegrown Tejas Mk2 fighter jet will be joining the heavyweight Su-30MKI in service in the fleet of the IAF. Together, these jets offer a strong Air force. This gives the Air Force versatile and scalable air defence.
Tejas Mk2 has one GE F414 engine producing 98 kN thrust, it can reach Mach 1.8. While the Su-30MKI’s twin engines supply greater power and it can reach Mach 2. The Su-30MKI is ideal for deep strike and air superiority, while the Mk2 brings excellent agility.
Tejas Mk2 is smaller and lighter, using composite materials to lower radar visibility and boost stealth. While the Su-30MKI, though larger and more powerful. As per reports, the Mk2 is better suited for modern stealth missions.
Tejas Mk2 is fitted with the Uttam AESA radar and a strong electronic warfare suite, ensuring all-round detection and jamming resistance. The Su-30MKI uses the Russian Bars radar for long-range tracking, but it does not match the networked and electronic features Tejas Mk2 brings.
The Su-30MKI can carry an 8-tonne payload, suited for heavy bombing and multi-role tasks. Tejas Mk2 carries up to 6.5 tonnes, with modern weapons like Astra and BrahMos-NG missiles, making it a flexible and lethal platform for medium-range missions.
The Su-30MKI has proven its strength in tough battles but costs more to operate. Tejas Mk2 is up to 40 per cent cheaper per flight hour, making it ideal for routine air patrols, rapid deployment, and budget control, while helping grow the Air Force fleet.