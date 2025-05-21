LOGIN

Summer Sips: Unveiling 7 Health Benefits of Beetroot Juice for Hot Days

Wion News
Edited By Vanshika
Published: May 21, 2025, 13:13 IST | Updated: May 21, 2025, 13:13 IST

Beetroot juice offers several benefits during the summer months. 

Beetroot Juice
1 / 8

Beetroot Juice

1. Hydration
2 / 8
(Photograph:Pexels)

1. Hydration

Beetroot juice is hydrating and helps maintain fluid balance in the body, which is essential during hot summer days.
2. Nutrient-Rich
3 / 8
(Photograph:Pexels)

2. Nutrient-Rich

It is packed with essential vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, including vitamin C, potassium, and folate, supporting overall health.
3. Blood Pressure Regulation
4 / 8
(Photograph:Pexels)

3. Blood Pressure Regulation

The nitrates in beetroot juice may help lower blood pressure, promote heart health and reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases.
4. Energy Boost
5 / 8
(Photograph:Pexels)

4. Energy Boost

Beetroot juice contains natural sugars and nutrients that provide a quick energy boost, making it a refreshing drink during the heat.
5. Skin Health
6 / 8
(Photograph:Pexels)

5. Skin Health

The vitamins in beetroot juice can promote healthy skin by protecting against free radical damage and supporting collagen production.
6. Weight Management
7 / 8
(Photograph:Pexels)

6. Weight Management

Beetroot juice is low in calories and fat, making it a healthy beverage choice for those looking to manage their weight while staying hydrated.
7. Liver Detoxification
8 / 8
(Photograph:Pexels)

7. Liver Detoxification

It contains compounds that support liver function and detoxification, helping to eliminate toxins from the body.

Trending Photo

ISRO’s Shubhanshu Shukla: 16 Sunrises and Sunsets, What He’ll See from space
7

ISRO’s Shubhanshu Shukla: 16 Sunrises and Sunsets, What He’ll See from space

From teen talent to top priority: RR all set to retain Vaibhav Suryavanshi, check out other four
5

From teen talent to top priority: RR all set to retain Vaibhav Suryavanshi, check out other four

Action Unlocked: Movies That Deliver the Same Thrills as Mission Impossible
10

Action Unlocked: Movies That Deliver the Same Thrills as Mission Impossible

From Refreshing Taste to Health Benefits: 6 Reasons to Love Muskmelon
7

From Refreshing Taste to Health Benefits: 6 Reasons to Love Muskmelon

Salman Rushdie to Banu Mushtaq: All Indian authors who have won the prestigious Booker Prize
8

Salman Rushdie to Banu Mushtaq: All Indian authors who have won the prestigious Booker Prize