Stunning numbers of Eoin Morgan, England's white-ball legend

Morgan ended his ODI career for England with most appearances by any player for the Three Lions. He played 225 ODIs for the Poms and also ended with most runs by an English batter, 6,957 runs with 13 centuries. Overall, he hit 14 tons in the format, with one coming for Ireland (his homeland).
Morgan also became the first player to score an ODI hundred for two nations when he switched from Ireland to England and slammed his maiden ton for the latter. Overall, he remains the only English skipper to have scored more than 4 ODI centuries.
2) Most T20I runs and appearances for England
Just like in ODIs, Morgan also ended his international career with most appearances and runs for England in the shortest format of the game. He amassed 2,458 runs in 115 matches and remains the only English player to have played over 100 T20Is.
Morgan's deputy Jos Buttler is the second-highest run-getter for England, with 2,140 runs in 88 matches. Buttler is also the second-most capped English player in the format.
3) Most sixes in an ODI innings
Morgan also has the record of smashing most sixes in an ODI inning. This came during England's group stage encounter versus Afghanistan in the 2019 ODI World Cup. The swashbuckling left-hander was on song as he slammed an impressive 71-ball 148-run versus the Afghans, a knock that included as many as 17 sixes. This remains the most maximums hit by a batter in ODIs overall. He went past the record of 16 previously shared by India’s Rohit Sharma, South Africa’s AB de Villiers, West Indies’ Chris Gayle and USA's Jaskaran Singh Malhotra.
4) Most successful captain in ODI and T20I cricket
Morgan also ended as the most successful England captain in ODIs and T20Is. The 35-year-old led England to 76 and 42 victories in ODI and T20I cricket, respectively. Thus, he holds a mammoth lead over second-placed Alastair Cook and Paul Collingwood, respectively. In addition, he is England's only World Cup-winning captain.
5) Most ODI and T20I sixes for England
Morgan ended with most ODI and T20I sixes for England. The former English skipper returned with a total of 202 maximums in 50-over format while smashing 120 biggies in the shortest format of the game. Keeper-batter Buttler follows suit both in ODIs and T20Is -- with 144 and 90 respectively.