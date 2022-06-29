Stunning numbers of Eoin Morgan, England's white-ball legend

1) Most ODI appearances and runs for England

Morgan ended his ODI career for England with most appearances by any player for the Three Lions. He played 225 ODIs for the Poms and also ended with most runs by an English batter, 6,957 runs with 13 centuries. Overall, he hit 14 tons in the format, with one coming for Ireland (his homeland).

Morgan also became the first player to score an ODI hundred for two nations when he switched from Ireland to England and slammed his maiden ton for the latter. Overall, he remains the only English skipper to have scored more than 4 ODI centuries.

